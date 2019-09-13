There are deaths, dead bodies, fire, secrets and plenty of tears. When ABC's How to Get Away with Murder returns for its sixth and the final season Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and Keating 5 are going to find themselves at crossroads.

Teasers and spoilers for HTGAWM season 6 hint at multiple deaths in the final season involving major characters. The network recently released a thrilling trailer with several jaw-dropping moments that have left fans worried about their favourite characters on the show.

The trailer opens with Laurel and others realizing that FBI know it all. Moving forward, there are several gasping moments where Annalise is shot in the stomach, someone commits suicide, a house is on fire, there are a few murders, blood splashes and a funeral.

"We've been eaten alive by the lies and the fear and the guilt and the shame, and that's no way to live," the professor tells her team of students, who are now in their final semester of law school. She makes the statement in front of a coffin, at what appears like a funeral. After a string of murders, it is quite concerning who lies in the coffin as we head into "The Killer Final Season" of How to Get Away with Murder.

Secrets, twists, and drama. How much more will they get away with? The Killer Final Season of #HTGAWM begins September 26. pic.twitter.com/TalXt7iaNF — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Amirah Vann, who plays the role of Tegan Price confirmed major character deaths in HTGAWM season 6. In an interview with TV Line, she revealed that not everyone will come out of it alive at the end, pointing at some major fan-favourites.

"People you love are gonna die. Yes, D-I-E. Die," Vann told the publication. "Not extras, not day players, but people you've been taking [this] journey with."

Season 5 finale saw Emmet—who was released with the help of Annalise after being framed for the murder of an innocent man--lying on the floor fighting for breath. Later, Laurel and her son disappear after her confrontation with Annalise.

HWTGAM season 6 stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Charlie Weber as Frank, Karla Souza as Laurel, Matt McGorry as Asher and Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins.

The final season premieres Thursday, September 26 on ABC.