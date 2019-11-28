The final and the sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" is on its course. This happens to be the best season of the series so far. Fans can't wait to find the answers to the biggest questions: Who killed Annalise Keating? And How is Wes Gibbins alive?

Last week's "HTGAWM" season 6 midseason finale threw at us several shockers and ended with epic cliffhangers. This leaves fans desperately waiting for the series to return. Unfortunately, they will have to wait longer than they expected.

According to TV Line, ABC is making changes to its Thursday schedule after the holidays, just in time for the midseason premiere for the shows. While Shonda Rhimes' other show "Grey's Anatomy" will return to its original 9:00 pm timeslot when it returns in January, the final season of "HTGAWM" will not be returning until Spring.

Yes, you read it right! "HTGAWM" will be returning five months after its midseason finale. So, until then, we can only keep wondering about those epic cliffhangers.

Meanwhile, speaking to Hollywood Life, "HTGAWM" showrunner Pete Nowalk revealed that "not everyone will get a happy ending" as Viola Davis starrer comes to a close.

According to him, the series' leading lady Annalise Keating will certainly not be getting a happy ending as she is dead as per the flash-forwards. However, things don't look too bright for others as well. With Asher dead and Michaela and Connor arrested for his murder, fans are worried about everyone.

Since "HTGAWM" is about cliffhangers and surprises, expect the same when the show returns for its final journey.

"I always want things to feel surprising but also true to the character," Nowalk said. "Really what I want is for each character to be faced with a 'Sophie's choice' of their own life. Who do they want to be? I think they are all moral people in the end, and so they never planned on becoming murderers and terrible people. I think they're each going to decide what type of person they want to be at the end of the show and that might surprise people."

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 10 airs April 2, 2020.