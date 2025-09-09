A stunning corporate scandal has erupted as ex-Nestlé CEO Laurent Freixe's clandestine affair with a subordinate, and possibly others, unravels, leading to his abrupt dismissal.

Laurent Freixe, who helmed Nestlé for less than a year, was dismissed for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, believed to be a clear breach of the company's code of conduct.

The revelation shook one of the world's largest food conglomerates and triggered a swift internal and external investigation. Now fresh allegations, suggesting that the affair was exposed after his 'official mistress' caught him in a compromising situation with another subordinate in Zurich — have intensified the drama.

Dismissal Following Affair with Subordinate

Freixe, 63, was sacked effective 1 September 2025 after an investigation concluded he had undisclosed romantic involvement with a direct subordinate, violating Nestlé's business conduct code.

The probe, prompted by anonymous reports via Nestlé's 'Speak Up' channel and overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla with external legal counsel, confirmed the relationship and led to his immediate dismissal, even forgoing any severance package, including restricted shares or deferred bonuses.

Reports indicate that the affair came to light under dramatic circumstances when Freixe's 'official mistress', a senior executive, caught him with another subordinate in a Zurich hotel. The mistress then filed a complaint through Nestlé's whistleblowing channel, triggering the internal investigation.

The external inquiry confirmed these claims and deemed dismissal necessary. A company spokesperson emphasised that 'everything that needs to be said on the matter has been said', refusing to engage in further speculation.

Career Fallout and Corporate Consequences

Both women involved reportedly left Nestlé. The mistress who lodged the complaint is said to have received a severance package and has since moved to a senior role at a different company, while the second subordinate also departed, allegedly also with a significant payout arranged by Freixe himself.

The scandal sparked internal unrest. In a confrontation, Bulcke and Isla reportedly labelled Freixe a 'liar', confiscated his phone and dismissed him immediately.

Behind the Boardroom Door

This affair not only raises questions of workplace ethics but also emphasises the power imbalances at play. The official mistress, a Turkish national who had been with Nestlé for two decades, had rapidly climbed the ranks, reportedly becoming regional marketing vice-president in Latin America after Freixe's transfer there. It remains unclear whether that promotion predated or followed the onset of their relationship.

Simultaneously, Freixe's personal life adds another layer of complexity. He is married to Agata Balcerowska, a Swiss-based marketing executive he met at Nestlé. She departed the firm following a previously publicised affair between them.

Freixe's termination has left Nestlé in a precarious position. His one-year tenure ended with share-price disruptions, and analysts warn of stalling investor confidence amidst an already sluggish sales environment. His replacement, Philipp Navratil, a long-standing Nestlé insider who previously led the Nespresso business, now faces the dual challenge of restoring both financial growth and reputational stability.

Corporate commentators argue that this scandal exemplifies a broader reckoning over governance and personal conduct among senior executives, especially in light of similar recent terminations over undisclosed relationships in other major firms.

This episode at Nestlé, marked by allegations of multiple affairs, a Zurich-hotel shock and rapid executive upheaval, not only ended Freixe's decades-long career but will likely shape corporate governance norms for years to come.