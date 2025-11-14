The Curry 13 will launch in February 2026 as the final collaboration between Curry Brand and Under Armour. However, the costs facing the sportswear giant go far beyond retail expenses. Under Armour is paying £73 million ($95 million) in separation charges—an amount that nearly equals the annual revenue of its entire global basketball division.

On Thursday, Under Armour and Steph Curry announced their split, revealing that the £73 million (£95 million) restructuring costs are primarily linked to ending their partnership. This figure is disturbingly close to the £76 million to £91 million ($100 million to $120 million) the company's basketball division—including Curry Brand—expected to generate in revenue for fiscal 2026.

Paying a Year's Revenue to Sever Ties

The financial reality is stark: Under Armour is effectively paying nearly a year's worth of basketball revenue to part ways with Curry Brand. The 37-year-old Golden State Warriors guard will retain full ownership of Curry Brand and is free to pursue other retail partnerships.

'For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround,' said founder and CEO Kevin Plank in the official announcement on Under Armour's website.

This separation adds to mounting financial pressures. Total restructuring expenses now amount to £194.66 million ($255 million), up from an initial projection of £122.14 million ($160 million). These additional costs include contract terminations, asset impairments, and employee severance beyond the Curry Brand exit.

An Uncomfortable Timing for the Split

The timing of the split raises difficult questions. During Under Armour's most recent earnings call, Curry's name was notably absent—the first such omission after nine consecutive years of quarterly mentions, according to transcripts dating back to 2016.

The company has struggled with eight consecutive quarters of declining sales. Its share price has plummeted 87% from its 2015 peak, while competition from brands like Hoka and On continues to intensify.

The Curry 13's Final Release

Collectors and fans face a limited window. Under Armour plans to release the Curry 13 in February 2026 as scheduled, with additional colourways and apparel collections available through October 2026. After that, Curry Brand will operate independently.

'Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe,' Curry said. 'What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for, and my commitment to that mission will never change; it's only growing stronger.'

Founded in 2020 as an extension of their partnership, Curry Brand saw Curry sign a long-term extension in 2023, becoming president of the brand. At that time, he received 8.8 million Under Armour shares valued at £57 million ($75 million).

A Shift in Endorsement Strategy

This split marks a significant change in Curry's endorsement approach. Rather than signing with Nike, Adidas, or other competitors, Curry is choosing full independence—similar to Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand, which revolutionised basketball marketing.

In 2023, Curry signed Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox as its first signature athlete beyond Curry himself. The independent structure reportedly gives Curry 'total creative control and freedom to make the brand what he wants,' according to an Under Armour spokesperson.

A Brand in Crisis, but with New Direction

Kevin Plank, who returned as CEO in March 2024 for his second turnaround effort, has pledged to cut 25% of stock-keeping units and accelerate product innovation. The company has also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted operating income forecast to £72.52 million–£83.97 million ($95 million–$110 million).

'This move lets two strong teams to do what they do best,' Plank said. 'Curry Brand gets the independence to determine its own future.'

For collectors eyeing the Curry 13's February 2026 release, this shoe is more than just a final signature model. It's a £73 million admission that one of sports marketing's most celebrated partnerships has become a financial burden—costing nearly as much to exit as the entire basketball division generates annually.