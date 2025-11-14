It is the end of an era. The partnership between Steph Curry and Under Armour, a relationship that fundamentally altered the sneaker landscape, has officially concluded.

But this is not a simple breakup. Curry Brand will now operate as a fully independent company, marking a seismic shift in the world of athlete endorsements. This is not a star player jumping to a rival; this is an MVP cashing in his chips to build his own empire.

More Than Just a Shoe: The 'Classy' Separation

Announced today, the move sees Curry Brand steering its own ship. Under Armour will still deliver the Curry 13 and associated apparel through October 2026, but the partnership's core has ended.

Curry kept the message classy, thanking UA for betting on him early. He noted their help in building 'something bigger than a shoe', a mission that has defined his brand's community-focused energy.

That mission, he clarified, is not changing. 'I'm just fired up for the next chapter', Steph said. 'The next generation is the focus of my brand, so I'm going to continue to double down on that'.

Why This Isn't Just Another Athlete Exit

The split naturally raises questions, but the most likely path is the most fascinating one. Curry is not expected to jump to another giant like Nike or adidas.

Instead, Curry Brand is poised to stay fully independent. This move grants Curry what he has reportedly craved: total creative control. He will be free to own his brand's identity and storytelling.

However, this freedom comes with immense pressure. Going solo means Curry is now solely responsible for the immense logistical challenges of manufacturing and distribution, a hurdle that has sunk independent brands before.

Under Armour's 'Great Reset' and the £195 Million Bill

This move is not just about Curry; it is a critical part of a massive 'company reset' for Under Armour. UA is pivoting to focus on its 'core brand comeback', getting back to basics and its 'performance DNA'.

This strategic shift is underlined by a huge expansion of its restructuring plan. The company announced an additional £72.52 million ($95 million) in charges.

This new figure comes on top of an original £122.14 million ($160 million), bringing the total estimated restructuring cost to a staggering £194.66 million ($255 million). This is a real business move, not just a sneaker line being retired.

A Win-Win on Paper, But What Happens Next?

Despite the massive restructuring bill, Under Armour's financial outlook is slightly up. The company raised its adjusted operating income outlook for fiscal 2026 to £72.52m–£83.97m ($95m–$110m), up from a prior £68.70m–£80.15m ($90m–$105m).

On paper, the split is a 'win-win'. Curry gets the independence to 'determine its own future', and UA gets a 'chance to reboot'.

The real test, however, will be in the product, the storytelling, and how both new entities lean into culture and community.

The Final Chapter and the Solo Voyage

For collectors, the clock is ticking. The final Under Armour x Curry Brand shoe, the Curry 13, is planned to drop in February 2026.

Additional colourways and apparel collections will be available through October 2026. After that, Curry Brand officially goes solo.

While the legacy of the Curry line at UA remains strong, this shift feels more like a new chapter than a final goodbye. With Under Armour recently signing De'Aaron Fox, the board is being reset for a new game entirely, as reported by other sneaker outlets.