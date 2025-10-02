How to Play Black Ops 7 Beta Free: Start Time, All New Maps, Modes, and Player Rewards
Black Ops 7 Beta Start Time and Early Access Explained
The countdown to the Black Ops 7 beta has officially begun, and UK gamers with early access can jump in this evening to see the game for the very first time. The beta programme allows players anxious to test the new game modes and maps the opportunity to do so across two distinct phases this week and next. We analyse the official schedule and explain exactly how to secure your spot for the highly anticipated title, which is currently scheduled for release in late 2025.
When Does the Black Ops 7 Early Access Beta Start?
The Black Ops 7 Beta is set to launch on Thursday, 2 October (today), but only for those who have pre-ordered the game or received an early access reward. According to data from PC Guide, the early access phase begins today at 18:00 BST. This first window will run for a full 72 hours, allowing pre-order customers and reward holders to exclusively play the game before the general public.
This next instalment will be a direct sequel to the previous year's Black Ops 6. Considering that Activision typically switches between a number of other series that fall under its banner, many were anticipating something other than Black Ops 7 this year. The full game is currently scheduled to be released on 14 November 2025.
Dates for the Open Beta and Access Requirements
Following the conclusion of the early access programme, the Black Ops 7 open beta phase begins. Anyone can participate in this second phase for the following 72 hours, before the entire testing period concludes on Wednesday, 8 October, at 18:00 BST.
If you were unable to obtain beta tickets via Call of Duty Next Twitch Drops, you can also gain access to the Black Ops 7 beta by pre-ordering the game. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers will additionally be granted access as part of their membership, removing the need for an additional purchase.
New Game Modes and Exclusive Rewards
Activision has provided a wealth of information regarding the upcoming maps and game modes that will be included in this year's Call of Duty entry, as reported by All Out Gaming. Notably, the new Overload mode has been incorporated into both the early access and open beta versions of Black Ops 7. When the doors open for early access later today, you can expect a wide range of content waiting for you to test.
Core Maps
- The Forge
- Cortex
- Exposure
- Imprint
Zombies Survival Map
- Vandorn Farm (Zombies Survival)
Game Modes
- Team Deathmatch
- Domination
- Hardpoint
- Kill Confirmed
- Overload
Furthermore, if you participate in the Black Ops 7beta (either early access or open), you will have the opportunity to acquire rewards that are included in the final game. Players who reach certain milestones will be given the following items:
- Level 2: "Beta Player" Animated Emblem
- Level 6: "Gun Flex" Emote
- Level 11: "Beta Neon" Sticker
- Level 15: "Beta Beasts" Weapon Charm
- Level 20: "Beta Maverick" JSOC Faction Operator Skin
- Level 20: "Beta Leader" Guild Faction Operator Skin (for players who accessed the beta via pre-orders only)
- Level 23: "Beta Survivor" Loading Screen
- Level 27: "Beta Conqueror" Calling Card
- Level 30: "Beta Legend" Weapon Blueprint – M15 Mod 0
All of these acquired items will be carried over to the full edition when the complete game is released on 14 November 2025.
Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for the latest analysis and breaking news regarding the Black Ops 7 launch, new Overload mode details, and future game updates.
