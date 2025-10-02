The countdown to the Black Ops 7 beta has officially begun, and UK gamers with early access can jump in this evening to see the game for the very first time. The beta programme allows players anxious to test the new game modes and maps the opportunity to do so across two distinct phases this week and next. We analyse the official schedule and explain exactly how to secure your spot for the highly anticipated title, which is currently scheduled for release in late 2025.

When Does the Black Ops 7 Early Access Beta Start?

The Black Ops 7 Beta is set to launch on Thursday, 2 October (today), but only for those who have pre-ordered the game or received an early access reward. According to data from PC Guide, the early access phase begins today at 18:00 BST. This first window will run for a full 72 hours, allowing pre-order customers and reward holders to exclusively play the game before the general public.

This next instalment will be a direct sequel to the previous year's Black Ops 6. Considering that Activision typically switches between a number of other series that fall under its banner, many were anticipating something other than Black Ops 7 this year. The full game is currently scheduled to be released on 14 November 2025.

Dates for the Open Beta and Access Requirements

Following the conclusion of the early access programme, the Black Ops 7 open beta phase begins. Anyone can participate in this second phase for the following 72 hours, before the entire testing period concludes on Wednesday, 8 October, at 18:00 BST.

If you were unable to obtain beta tickets via Call of Duty Next Twitch Drops, you can also gain access to the Black Ops 7 beta by pre-ordering the game. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate customers will additionally be granted access as part of their membership, removing the need for an additional purchase.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Dates



— Early Access for preorder or Game Pass subscribers begins October 2

— Open Beta for everyone begins October 5

— Beta ends October 8 pic.twitter.com/U1H30U9VdV — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 19, 2025

New Game Modes and Exclusive Rewards

Activision has provided a wealth of information regarding the upcoming maps and game modes that will be included in this year's Call of Duty entry, as reported by All Out Gaming. Notably, the new Overload mode has been incorporated into both the early access and open beta versions of Black Ops 7. When the doors open for early access later today, you can expect a wide range of content waiting for you to test.

Core Maps

The Forge

Cortex

Exposure

Imprint

Zombies Survival Map

Vandorn Farm (Zombies Survival)

Game Modes

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Overload

BREAKING: An internal developer message of the day for BLACK OPS 7 accidentally went live on the Xbox Call of Duty app showing new details



NEW MODE: Overload

NEW MODE: 20v20 pic.twitter.com/qYffUtyaGr — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 27, 2025

Furthermore, if you participate in the Black Ops 7beta (either early access or open), you will have the opportunity to acquire rewards that are included in the final game. Players who reach certain milestones will be given the following items:

Level 2: "Beta Player" Animated Emblem

Level 6: "Gun Flex" Emote

Level 11: "Beta Neon" Sticker

Level 15: "Beta Beasts" Weapon Charm

Level 20: "Beta Maverick" JSOC Faction Operator Skin

Level 20: "Beta Leader" Guild Faction Operator Skin (for players who accessed the beta via pre-orders only)

Level 23: "Beta Survivor" Loading Screen

Level 27: "Beta Conqueror" Calling Card

Level 30: "Beta Legend" Weapon Blueprint – M15 Mod 0

All of these acquired items will be carried over to the full edition when the complete game is released on 14 November 2025.

Stay tuned to IBTimes UK for the latest analysis and breaking news regarding the Black Ops 7 launch, new Overload mode details, and future game updates.