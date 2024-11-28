The rapid expanse of emerging technology has transformed various corners of world industries such as fintech, healthtech and edutech. In real estate, this transformation is known as proptech, and it's turning the industry on its head and starting a new chapter in efficiency and profitability for aspiring investors.

This innovation trend is led by proptech startups like Coffee Clozers, a company helping investors identify profitable investment opportunities. By empowering the average American with the insight they need to make smart decisions, Coffee Clozers brings them closer to financial stability.

How Coffee Clozers Is Making Real Estate More Accessible

Coffee Clozers is the real estate investing co-pilot for the average, everyday American. It makes investing more accessible for first-time and inexperienced investors and helps them find properties for their portfolios. It was designed specifically with the average Joe in mind, clearing the path toward financial freedom by breaking down many of the barriers that stand in the way of becoming a successful real estate investor.

It works by first taking in a massive amount of data from sources like MLS data and comparable properties, creating a database of tens of thousands of properties that investors can easily browse. Then, by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, Coffee Clozers narrows the list down to realistic investment opportunities based on specific criteria, such as affordability or profitability.

It can also be restricted to show options for creative financing, allowing aspiring investors to avoid the need for high-interest loans by opting for solutions like seller financing.

Making real estate investing more accessible, Coffee Clozers helps buyers overcome their lack of experience and knowledge and capitalize on opportunities they would have missed otherwise.

This can help turn the tide against corporate property buyers, rapidly snapping up most opportunities before the average investor even sees them. In doing so, Coffee Clozers creates a realistic pathway for everyday Americans to achieve financial growth through real estate, a market worth billions each year.

Meet The Team Behind Coffee Clozers

Liam Maher (CEO)

CEO Liam Maher studied law at Southampton University before developing an interest in startups and business management during a year abroad in Italy. Hoping to build something impactful, he taught himself to code and has worked exclusively with startups since graduating.

However, his interest in real estate investing didn't come until later, when he had a conversation with an investor who was growing increasingly frustrated with how difficult it was to find cash-flowing properties on traditional platforms like Zillow.

Seeing a chance to fill a significant gap in the market and empower working Americans to take back their financial freedom from corporate entities, Liam began working on Coffee Clozers.

Ariel Herrera (Cofounder)

Ariel Herrera is an experienced real estate investor and data scientist who runs the YouTube channel "Tech in Real Estate." Her goal with Coffee Clozers is to create a platform that makes it easier than ever to find investment opportunities — something she feels has been lacking within the industry.

Madalyn V. Pape (Chief Aesthetics Officer)

As the team's chief aesthetics officer, UX/UI designer Madalyn Pape brings an artistic and accessibility-minded skill set to ensure that Coffee Clozers remains as intuitive and usable as possible.

Coffee Clozers' Vision for Accessible Real Estate Investment

Coffee Clozers has already helped more than 2,000 investors find their footing in the property market, and the founding team hopes that this number will only increase in the coming years.

Hoping to further ease the entry of aspiring investors into the industry, the Coffee Clozers team plans to launch a mentorship platform for first-time investors.

They will continue to develop and refine the platform, with accessibility at the forefront of their efforts. Find out more about Coffee Clozers by checking out its official website.