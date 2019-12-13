Preparations are in full swing in royal families with just a little less than two weeks left ahead of Christmas. The royal family of Spain is no exception and is gearing up for the festivities that will last till January 5.

The House of Bourbon-Anjou starts the Christmas celebration by releasing their Christmas cards earlier in the month, which they will be sending out in response to the holiday cards they have received. King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía have their signatures printed on the Christmas cards. Former king and queen, Juan Carlos I and Sofia, also have their signatures imprinted on the cards.

On December 24, King Felipe will stand at Zarzuela Palace to deliver his annual Christmas Eve address to the Spanish people. According to tradition, the speech will be followed by a dinner at Zarzuela Palace where the entire royal family will be in attendance alongside former king and queen, Juan Carlos I and Sofia.

Christmas day is reserved for the family of Letizia, who alongside husband Felipe will host lunch for her family at their home.

However, the Christmas celebrations might be a little different this time, as the king's sister Infanta Cristina de Borbón might not be in attendance because her husband Iñaki Urdangarin is expected to be out of the prison, reports Royal Central. Urdangarin who is serving a five-year, 10-month prison sentence at the Brieva penitentiary in Álava province for his involvement in a scandal known as the Nóos case, is supposed to have some free days away from the prison around the holidays. He was found guilty by the Spanish courts of tax fraud, embezzlement and influence peddling, and entered prison on June 18 last year.

"This year, things could change as it is possible that Iñaki Urdangarin has some free days by Christmas, and we don't think that he could spend them with the King and the Queen," Spanish royal reporter Andrea Mori explained.

The Christmas-related celebrations will continue till January 5, when the Spanish royal family and citizens celebrate Epiphany. Former king Juan Carlos celebrates his birthday on the same day. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair.