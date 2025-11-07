Space enthusiasts are preparing for a remarkable sight. Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, the third known visitor from beyond our solar system, will soon become visible from Earth. After months of tracking, astronomers confirmed that this rare object will reappear around 11 November 2025, lighting up the pre-dawn sky in the east.

Experts say this moment is significant because 3I/ATLAS travelled from another star system. Its reappearance marks one of the few times humans can directly observe an interstellar object passing through the inner solar system. Scientists also highlight the comet's curious history, as it once sparked discussions about possible artificial origins — later dismissed as natural.

3I/ATLAS Will Be Visible

According to Times Now, 3I/ATLAS made its closest pass to the Sun on 30 October 2025, coming within 130 million miles. As it rounded the Sun, frozen gases on its surface began to vaporise, creating a faint glow visible through telescopes. Now, as it moves away, it becomes visible from Earth again.

NASA described 3I/ATLAS as the third known interstellar object detected near our system, confirming that its path clearly shows an origin from beyond the Sun's gravitational pull. For skywatchers in the northern hemisphere, the comet will start appearing from 11 November, with brightness gradually increasing throughout the month.

Its closest approach to Earth will happen on 19 December 2025, when it reaches about 168 million miles from the planet — still far, but close enough for telescopic observation.

How To See 3I/ATLAS

To catch a glimpse, timing and preparation matter. Astronomers recommend observing before sunrise, starting from 11 November, when it will appear low in the eastern sky. Clear and dark skies are essential. Avoid bright city lights and aim for open spaces.

Tracking data shows it rises around 4:34 am, reaching about 32 degrees above the horizon in the south before fading later in the day.

Observers will need equipment. The comet cannot be seen with the naked eye. A telescope with at least an 8-inch (20 cm) aperture is required, though larger models offer better clarity. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb explained that it can be seen through any telescope wider than 30 centimetres.

Skywatchers are also advised to check local weather, use astronomy apps or live sky maps from NASA and the European Space Agency, and ensure minimal light interference.

Why 3I/ATLAS is Hard To See

Seeing 3I/ATLAS will not be easy. Its brightness, or magnitude, is estimated at 9.8, as per The Sky Live. This is much dimmer than what human eyes can detect unaided. For comparison, only objects brighter than magnitude 6 are visible without optical tools.

Scientists also note that 3I/ATLAS emits a faint bluish glow, possibly due to its interstellar material. Researchers have not yet determined why it appears bluer than typical comets. Even at its nearest, the comet will remain about 1.8 astronomical units away — roughly 170 million miles.

Its speed, composition, and unfamiliar dust patterns further complicate observation. Unlike comets that orbit the Sun regularly, interstellar comets move unpredictably as they pass through.

Where Is 3I/ATLAS Now?

As of early November 2025, 3I/ATLAS lies within the constellation Virgo, about 329 million kilometres from Earth. Its position corresponds to Right Ascension 13h 11m 01s and Declination −05° 30' 28", with an altitude near 32 degrees above the horizon.

After reappearing from behind the Sun, the comet now travels outward. NASA reports it will pass near Jupiter by March 2026, before continuing its long journey out of the solar system — possibly never to return.

For now, 3I/ATLAS offers a brief yet historic chance for observers to witness an interstellar traveller crossing Earth's sky, an event that may not happen again for decades.