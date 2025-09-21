Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), will be laid to rest this weekend in Arizona after being fatally shot during a campus event.

His funeral is expected to draw a lineup of some of the most powerful figures in US politics, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The service will take place on Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, according to Fox News and Newsweek.

TPUSA confirmed the event will be free to attend with registration required, and will also be livestreamed across its platforms.

High-Profile Political Tributes

President Donald Trump, a longtime ally of Kirk and frequent keynote speaker at TPUSA events, is set to deliver one of the main eulogies. He previously called Kirk a "great patriot" who mobilised a new generation of conservative voters.

Vice President J.D. Vance also confirmed he will speak at the service. Vance described Kirk as "a tireless fighter for American values" and recently hosted a special White House edition of Kirk's podcast in his honour.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Kirk as a key force behind his political realignment with Trump, calling him "the primary architect of my unification with President Trump."

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is also expected to address mourners. She has credited Kirk with helping to bridge divides across ideological lines.

TPUSA said the diverse lineup of speakers demonstrates the broad reach of Kirk's influence in US politics.

From Utah Shooting To National Mourning

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an event outdoors at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was struck in the neck and later died from his injuries, according to CBS News.

A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler James Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes.

The killing stunned conservatives nationwide. Tributes quickly poured in from Trump, Vance, Kennedy, Gabbard, and countless activists who credited Kirk with shaping modern youth conservatism.

How To Attend and Watch

Turning Point USA announced that the funeral at State Farm Stadium will be open to the public. Attendees must register in advance, while seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on TPUSA's website and through its social media channels.

Legacy of a Conservative Firebrand

Kirk launched TPUSA in 2012 at just 18 years old. The group expanded rapidly to hundreds of campuses nationwide and became a major force in the Trump-era conservative movement.

Through national conferences, media appearances, and grassroots organising, Kirk emerged as a prominent figure shaping the next generation of Republican voters.

Supporters praised his charisma and drive, while critics said he amplified political polarisation.

Security Tightened in Glendale

With the President, Vice President, and two senior Cabinet officials scheduled to attend, security is expected to be extremely tight.

Glendale police confirmed they are working with federal agencies to secure the stadium and surrounding areas, according to ABC15 Arizona.

The Kirk family has asked supporters to donate to TPUSA's youth programs in his memory through the Fight for Charlie website, instead of sending flowers.