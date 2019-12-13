Danish royal family is already sending out Christmas cheer to their people. A recently released video and photo by the Royal House shows how the family of the Crown Prince is celebrating the big holiday this year.

According to Nine Honey, the video was shared on the palace's official Instagram account with a message that reads in English: "A joyous Christmas greeting from the Crown Prince family."

The video gives a good glimpse of the entire family enjoying the spirit of Christmas. Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine can be seen decorating the Christmas tree for their family home. There is also a rare glimpse of the prince in action as he climbs the ladder to put a gold star at the top of the tree.

The family spends time with their pet horses and share some Christmas treat with them. They can be seen around walking in the stable and feeding their horses fresh carrot. Princess Mary then assists children to hang the ornaments on the tree.

The one minute thirty seconds long video shows the family enjoying a small tea party set up by the prince within the stables in fancy teacups. The kids can be seen feasting on scones with jam and cream as their pet horses invite themselves to the tea party and help themselves with the treats.

The video ends with a Christmas wish for their thousands of followers and reads: "With the wish for a very Merry Christmas."

Meanwhile, a photo of the family with their Christmas tree at Christianborg Palace in Copenhagen was unveiled, too.

It is said that the family of the Crown Prince and Princess will be heading to Queen Margarethe's palace in Aarhus to celebrate Christmas Day, traditionally. Every year since 1972, after the anointment of Queen Margarethe, the royal Danish family gathers at Marselisborg Palace, which lies north-west of Copenhagen, to celebrate the big holiday. Prince Joachim and his family will also be joining the queen at her palace for the holidays.