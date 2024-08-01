Manoeuvring the competitive landscape of job hunting often leads individuals to take desperate measures to secure a coveted position. One woman, reflecting on her bold decision from 15 years ago, shares how she landed a job she was not qualified for by lying on her resume.

On Reddit, the woman shared her journey, filled with unexpected challenges and valuable lessons, and offered a unique perspective on the consequences and long-term impact of falsifying qualifications to advance in one's career.

Surprisingly, she did not expect the response she got from people on the internet - pride.

A Shocking Confession

In the r/confession thread, an anonymous female user described how she lied to get her job, one that she has been successful with for the past fifteen years. In an added edit, she wrote that she is now a Senior Fraud Analyst and started her career in collections and insurance disputes.

The post reads:

"The initial interview went smoother than expected; my fabricated qualifications seemed to impress them. Before I knew it, I was advancing to the next round. The job offer came, and I accepted, despite the sinking feeling in my gut.

As I stepped into the role, reality hit me hard. I was drowning in tasks that I had no idea how to handle. Panic set in as I struggled to keep up with the demands of the job. I sought help online, connecting with others in similar positions who generously shared their experience.

Day by day, I learned the ropes through trial and error. Slowly, I started to grasp the intricacies of the job. The feeling of being overshadowed began to fade as my confidence grew. I persevered, determined to prove myself worthy of the position.

Fifteen years have passed since that fateful decision. I am now a master at my job, a testament to resilience and hard work. The lie that got me in the door has transformed into a success story of perseverance and growth."

A Supportive Community

Later in the post, the Redditor expressed mixed feelings about her decision, describing a simultaneous sense of pride at her accomplishment as well as a feeling of disgust for lying to get the job and not having the initial qualifications. However, the responses under the post were overwhelmingly positive, admiring her perseverance and sympathising with her feelings in a difficult job market.

"Sounds to me like your tenacity and willpower alone makes you overqualified," one user wrote.

"Needed to hear this today!" Said another. "Recently saw a job posting for a job I'm mostly qualified for, and this gave me the motivation to apply."

What To Do In A Similar Situation

If you find yourself in a position where you may feel the need to lie in order to land a job, here are some things you could do instead.

Look for online courses to prepare you for the job on sites like Coursera Be honest about your experience and express willingness to learn Relate prior experience to applicable aspects of the position Be confident in your abilities to fill the role!

Taking the woman's extraordinary circumstance, one can't deny how she worked diligently to fit the mould. Her experience raises questions about ethics and fairness within the difficult modern job market but it also serves as an inspiration for those looking for another push to continue the application process.