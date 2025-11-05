A 34-year-old Indian national, Javed Inamdar, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl during a British Airways flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow in December last year, according to reports.

Prosecutors told Isleworth Crown Court that Inamdar, a shipping company manager and a father of two, had 'tested the waters' by stroking the girl's hand before touching her chest while she slept. The child woke up around midnight, shouting for him to 'get away,' and immediately alerted flight attendants.

Cabin manager Rebecca Rooney testified that she found the girl 'visibly distressed,' sitting with her knees pulled to her chest. The crew moved Inamdar to another seat, and police met the flight on arrival at Heathrow. However, the interesting bit is that Inamdar reportedly claimed that he 'mistook the girl for his wife.'

'I May Have Confused Her with My Wife'

When questioned by flight staff, Inamdar allegedly claimed he had 'confused the young girl with his wife.' During his police interview, he said any contact was 'accidental' and that he might have been asleep at the time.

He told investigators from the Metropolitan Police that he 'did not remember' moving his hand and that he had 'no intention' of assaulting anyone. A witness seated nearby said the girl was crying and repeatedly told her mother the man had 'touched her and had his hand up her top.'

Upon landing, Heathrow police officers arrested Inamdar on suspicion of sexual assault. He was later charged with one count of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Trial and Sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court

During the trial at Isleworth Crown Court, Inamdar denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury. Appearing in the dock in a grey prison tracksuit and assisted by a Hindi interpreter, he cried throughout the hearing.

Defence lawyer Lee Sergent said Inamdar came from India, had supported his family through his work, and had been on conditional bail in the UK while separated from his wife and children. Sergent argued that these personal circumstances should be taken into account during sentencing.

Delivering the sentence, Judge Simon Davis described the case as 'tragic' for the young victim and condemned Inamdar's behaviour:

'You tested the waters by brushing her hand. That was an outrageous thing to do. This country will protect people like this young girl, especially at that young age.' The judge added that the sentence was reduced slightly in recognition of Inamdar's time spent in the UK awaiting trial and his separation from his family.

Aftermath and Broader Context

After his conviction, Inamdar shouted from the dock, 'I need to call my wife to let her know what is happening.'

According to court documents and the Metropolitan Police, Inamdar has no legal status in the UK and is expected to be deported following his prison term.

The case has drawn attention to in-flight sexual offences, which fall under UK jurisdiction when committed on aircraft bound for or departing from British territory. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the police encourage passengers to report any incidents immediately to the cabin crew, so they can be handled on board and referred to the authorities upon landing.