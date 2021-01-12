Ice-T took to social media on Monday to update fans on how Dr. Dre is doing after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

The rapper revealed in a tweet that he talked to Dr. Dre and that he is doing well. However, he is not fully recovered yet so he is still confined in the hospital.

"Just talked to the homie @drdre. He's doing good and hopefully, he'll be home soon... But let's keep him in our prayers. [praying hands emoji] For a full recovery," Ice-T wrote alongside a photo of the 55-year-old record producer.

In an earlier post, the "Ice Loves Coco" star revealed that he immediately got in touch with the Aftermath Entertainment CEO when he learned about what happened. Thankfully, Dr. Dre replied that he is doing well.

The music mogul was rushed by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, Monday, after he suffered a brain aneurysm. He was taken to the intensive care unit where doctors conducted tests to determine the cause of the aneurysm, which can be brought by high blood pressure, trauma, or atherosclerosis, to name a few.

He is already "stable and lucid" but he is still in the ICU. Dr. Dre also assured his fans days after news broke of his hospitalisation that he is recuperating following the health scare. He said he is "doing great" and being looked after well by the doctors and medical staff tending to him at the hospital. Like Ice-T, he also expressed his hope that he will be returning home soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

Aside from Ice-T, other celebrities in the music industry also sent their prayers and well-wishes for Dr. Dre's full recovery. Missy Elliott, LL Cool J, Ciara, and Ice Cube, were just some of the artists who sent their love and positive energy.