Illinois lawmakers have introduced two measures to add 'Charlie Kirk Day' to the State Commemorative Dates Act.

Senator Neil Anderson's Senate Bill 2694 would mark 10 September, the day Kirk was killed, while Representative Adam Niemerg's House Bill 4132 would mark 14 October, his birthday.

The measures would not create a public holiday and now move to committees, as supporters hail a free-expression tribute and critics warn of a widening free speech debate in the Illinois General Assembly.

What The Two Bills Would Do

Anderson's proposal amends the State Commemorative Dates Act to recognise 10 September each year as 'Charlie Kirk Day'. NPR Illinois confirms the date and notes it would join other commemorative observances rather than establish a legal holiday.

Niemerg's HB 4132 instead proposes 14 October. The bill text on LegiScan states: 'Designates the 14th day of October of each year as Charlie Kirk Day.' It was filed on 18 September and awaits assignment.

Kirk, who founded the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10.

His death sparked nationwide mourning among supporters and political leaders, with thousands gathering for vigils across the United States.

In addition to Anderson's bill, State Representative Adam Niemerg, a Republican from Dieterich, introduced a competing measure in the House.

Supporters Highlight Kirk's Conservative Legacy

Supporters argue that the recognition is fitting for Kirk, an Illinois native who rose to prominence as an outspoken defender of conservative values.

In a statement quoted by IPM Newsroom, Anderson described Kirk as 'a man of strong faith, a devoted husband and father' who 'dedicated his life to fostering open and honest dialogue.'

Free Speech Concerns Raised by Critics

But the proposal has already drawn criticism. Legal scholars and civil liberties advocates caution that memorialising a highly polarising political figure through state law risks sending a chilling signal to those who opposed his views.

CBS News reported that in the days following Kirk's death, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the State Department indicated they would pursue action against individuals who mocked or celebrated his killing online.

Experts told the outlet that such measures could undermine First Amendment protections.

Community Flashpoints In Illinois

The debate has spilt into local forums. At a Buffalo Grove school board meeting, residents clashed over a teacher's social media remarks comparing some Kirk supporters to uniformed rally participants from the 1930s. Other community members defended the teacher, arguing that political opinions expressed outside working hours remain protected under free speech principles, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Legal Experts Warn of Precedent

Legal experts have emphasised that the US Supreme Court has consistently ruled that even hateful or offensive speech is protected so long as it does not cross into threats or incitement of imminent violence.

Analysts speaking to CBS News warned that by codifying Kirk's remembrance into state law, government bodies could, in practice, discourage or sanction critical views under the pretext of disrespect.

Anderson and Niemerg insist that the proposals are primarily symbolic. Anderson compared the measure to other commemorative days such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, saying in his statement that both are meant to encourage reflection on public values, rather than enforce political conformity, according to IPM Newsroom.

As lawmakers debate, the measures have intensified a wider national discussion about how far governments should go in shaping public memory, and whether honouring Kirk in statute risks eroding the very free speech he championed.

What Happens Next

SB 2694 and HB 4132 await committee assignment before potential hearings and floor votes. Expect testimony focused on free speech, campus climate, and the role of state-sanctioned remembrance.