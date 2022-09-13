An Indian doctor ran for 3 kilometres to save his patient's life in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon, had to perform emergency surgery but got stuck in the city's infamous traffic last month.

He was just 3 kilometres from Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur in southeast Bengaluru when he decided not to wait and run to save the patient's life.

The patient had been suffering from a gall bladder illness for a long time and was scheduled to undergo surgery on August 30. When Dr. Nandakumar realised that waiting can endanger his patient's life, he ran for three kilometres to reach the hospital and perform the surgery.

His team was all prepared for the operation and had already placed the patient on anaesthesia. They started operating as soon as the doctor reached the hospital.

Read more Tractors To The Rescue As Floods Submerge India's Tech Hub

"I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to a report in The Independent, the surgery was successful and the patient was discharged.

When the car of Dr Govind was struck up in the traffic jam at Bengaluru,the gastroenterologist ran for 3 kms to perform the surgery in time.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JntqoCYeEV — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 12, 2022

The surgeon even posted a brief video of the run on his Instagram page. He said that it was easy for him as he exercises regularly and also because he had his driver with him.

Heavy rains in the past few weeks have left India's IT capital almost paralysed. Social media was flooded with videos of people trying to get out of waterlogged areas.

Traffic has been a major problem for the city for years now. The city is, in fact, infamous for its massive traffic jams. People often post and share memes dedicated to it on various social media platforms.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently said that his government is even planning to bring in legislation to address Bengaluru's traffic woes.