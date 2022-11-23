In a shocking case of suspected honour killing, a 21-year-old girl was shot dead by her father at their house in India's capital, New Delhi.

The accused, identified as Nitish Yadav, shot and killed his daughter, Ayushi Yadav, on November 17 for marrying against the family's wishes. He then wrapped her body in a plastic bag, put it into a suitcase, and threw it on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura.

The incident came to light after a red trolley bag containing Ayushi's body was found on November 18 and the police launched an investigation. They traced phones, and checked CCTV footage and social media platforms for any clues. Eventually, an unknown caller provided a tip, identifying the victim as Ayushi.

According to local media reports, Ayushi's father was furious over her marriage to a man from a different caste and killed her over the family's honour. He said that she used to stay out late at night, which annoyed him. He shot her following a heated argument at their house in Badarpur.

The incident took place when her mother, Brajbala Yadav, was also present in the house. She even helped her husband dispose of the body and accompanied him to Mathura in a car, per a report in The Independent.

Ayushi's body had several injury marks on the head and body, as well as a bullet wound on the chest.

Her parents have both been arrested and charged under two sections of India's criminal code, known as the Indian Penal Code.

"They have been charged under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information, to screen the offender," said acting senior superintendent of police Martand Prakash Singh.

The term "honour killing" refers to the murder of a person by one of their family members motivated by a belief that the victim had brought "shame" to the family, often by perceived relationships outside of the family.