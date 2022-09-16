A 55-year-old man's nose and ear were cut off allegedly by his daughter's estranged husband and his family in the Indian state of Rajasthan for getting his daughter remarried.

Sukhram Vishnoi was on his way home when the incident took place in Aadarsh Sondi village in the Barmer district of the state. According to local police, more than a dozen people attacked the man on Tuesday night. His attackers even took the chopped off part of his nose and an ear with them while fleeing the crime scene.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals, but his injuries were so serious that he had to be rushed to another hospital in Jodhpur city in critical condition. He has also suffered a leg fracture.

The victim's daughter had left her husband six years ago, and her former in-laws were reportedly angry over her decision to remarry. The woman had also filed a dowry harassment case against her former in-laws, according to the Indian Express.

"Vishnoi's daughter is currently living with another man. Vishnoi has said that this miffed the estranged husband and his family, which led to the attack," a police officer told the publication.

"The accused in the case include his daughter's estranged husband and his elder brother," he added. Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

In a similar incident reported from the state in August, a man's nose was cut off after he called off his daughter's engagement with one of the accused. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Kamal Singh Bhati, was attacked after he cancelled the engagement fearing for his daughter's safety.

His niece, who was married into the same family, was allegedly killed by her in-laws. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Singh was scared that his daughter might meet the same fate if he didn't cancel the engagement.

The prospective groom's family considered it an insult and attacked the man while he was on his way to his farm.