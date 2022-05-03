An Indian woman's conversation with her father has gone viral on social media with many lauding the woman for what she did with a potential match that she found on a matrimonial website.

Udita Pal, the founder of a Bengaluru-based start-up called Salt, took to Twitter to post a screenshot of her conversation with her father, wherein he chides her for offering a job to the man she matched with on an Indian matrimonial website called Jeevansathi.com

She posted the tweet jokingly stating that her "father nearly disowned her," for not taking the match forward and instead offering a job to the man in question. She had even asked the man to send his profile and resume, according to a report in The Independent.

The screenshots of the conversation between the father and daughter reads something like this:

"Can we talk?... urgent.... you know what u did ...u cannot hire people from matrimonial site ... what to tell his father now ... I saw your message u gave him interview link n asked for resume ... reply u crazy girl ... " said her father.

Read more Indian techie hacks airline website to locate lost luggage

Udita's reply: "... 7 years of fintech experience is great ... we are hiring. I am sorry." She goes on to add in a second tweet that the man did not take up the offer as Pal's company could not match his salary expectations of Rs 62 lakh along with Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs).

The entire conversation had social media users in splits. "Loooooooove this!! You go girl! Never settle, or settle when you want," wrote one user. Another said: "Normal people: Uses Linkdin as matrimonial site. Legends: Uses matrimonial site as Linkdin."

According to Pal, her father eventually deleted her profile from the matrimonial site. Jeevansathi weighed in on the situation later and wrote: "Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner."

Go girl you are inspiration for new age entrepreneurs. All the best for your startup. — Venugopal Narne (@vgnarne) May 2, 2022

Hi Udita, consider me a fan. :) This is pure boss move. Poor uncle though. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 2, 2022

The post has almost 14,000 likes and more than 1000 retweets and nearly 400 quote tweets. Bengaluru is known as India's start-up hub and attracts talent from all over the country. Pal's start-up Salt is a fintech platform that facilitates international transactions.