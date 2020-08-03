An inseparable lion couple was put down at the Los Angeles Zoo over the weekend due to failing health and age-related illnesses. The pair of African lions have been residents at the LA Zoo for over six years since their arrival in 2014 from Woodland Park Zoo. The zoo staff decided to humanely euthanize the 21-year-old lions together so neither would have to suffer living a life without the other.

Hubert and Kalisa were noted favourites both among guests and the staff for their very public displays of affection for each other. They have been steady companions since their arrival and surely touched everyone who has witnessed their loyal companionship.

The zoo's Animal Programs director, Beth Schaefer, spoke fondly of how the lions were "charismatic both together as partners and separately. Their undivided attention was always on the other as they rested together, cuddled and nuzzled often."

Denise Veret, chief executive and zoo director has expressed her sadness for having come to this difficult decision but the lions' declining state of health could only mean a "diminished quality of life" for the couple.

"Hubert and Kalisa are an iconic part of the LA Zoo experience. Their longevity is truly a testament to the level of expert care our veterinary and animal care teams provide for our elderly animals."

"These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed." Veret adds.

Hubert was a former resident at the Lincoln Park Zoo. He was born on February 7, 1999 and is a father to 10 cubs. Kalisa came from the Woodland Park Zoo and was born on December 26, 1998. They were moved to the LA Zoo in 2014 but unfortunately have not been able to produce cubs together.

Both Hubert and Kalisa have outlived the normal lifespan of lions in the wild which normally reach up to their mid-teens at 14 years, while those living in zoos live up to 17 years. As of now, the LA Zoo has no plans to add more lions in their care.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed African lions as a species "vulnerable to human-wildlife conflict" with about 23,000 to 39,000 lions remaining across the globe.