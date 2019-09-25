Not one to be left behind, Microsoft is also ready to hype up gamers with its own list of announcements and updates. Sony's September State of Play recently finished with a collection of new reveals and more.

Nintendo had its own live stream earlier this month that added Super NES games to its online subscription service. Now, Inside Xbox is taking its turn to talk about what's in store for its fans in the near future. Additionally, there is exciting news about Project xCloud

First-time viewers will notice that Microsoft's presentation is longer than what Nintendo and Sony normally have. The latest Inside Xbox clocks in at a little over an hour, to give viewers in-depth details during the stream. Without holding back, the show starts with a swashbuckling MMO survival title from Grapeshot games. "Atlas" puts gamers in the shoes of a pirate to battle it out with other players for world domination. Those who have played "Ark: Survival Evolved" can get a sense of the type of gameplay.

The next game to get lengthy screen time is "The Outer Worlds" by Obsidian Entertainment. Megan Starks, Senior Narrative Designer, was on hand to give gamers an overview of the gameplay. To put it into perspective, the experience it offers is similar to the "Fallout" franchise. The campaign retains familiar elements wherein choices players make can have an relevant impact as the story progresses.

You can sneak, talk, or shoot your way through The Outer Worldsâ€”but for this interview with Senior Narrative Designer Megan Starks we recommend you just watch and listen. #InsideXbox



ðŸŒŒ: https://t.co/OJVzSXHPLC pic.twitter.com/eLlESmAMAb — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2019

Microsoft was ready to finally divulge thrilling information about Project xCloud. Kotaku explains that the service will open new ways to play Xbox games. Just like Google's Stadia cloud gaming platform, users will be able to control the action on their mobile devices. For now, the service only supports Android devices and will require the new Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth. Moreover, a reliable and fast internet connection will make a big difference.

The upcoming Project xCloud preview will start with Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct, and Sea of Thievesâ€”then expand with more games over time. #InsideXbox



Help shape the future of game streaming: https://t.co/YFwzNNy7uH pic.twitter.com/iskV2xEH55 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 24, 2019

Project xCloud will be available for testing in October. Those who are interested can sign up now to have a chance at winning an invite to take the service for a spin next month. Microsoft also confirms that Xbox Game Pass will be getting an interface makeover. Furthermore, subscribers can look forward to more indie titles such as "Demon's Tilt," "Genesis Noir," and "Lonely Mountain Downhill".