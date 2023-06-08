One of the most iconic hotels in Kendal Town, Cumbria, the Riverside Hotel is changing hands. Known for its 18th-century tannery structure and the scenic view of the Kent River beneath 12th-century castle ruins, this hotel is one of the top places to stay in the region.

How did the acquisition happen?

The Riverside Hotel has been bought by the Interesting Hotels Group, which is gradually becoming the new fad in the UK hospitality market as they are making a series of investments in major UK tourist hotspots. The company's head office is located at London Street in Oxfordshire and it owns various luxurious resorts and individual hotels across the country which cater to weddings and special events.

With the purchase of the Riverside Hotel for £4.5 million the Interesting Hotels Group now owns eight individual hotels and resorts in the most scenic parts of the country. The company purchased it at the guide price.

The Colliers first introduced the 58 en-suite Riverside Hotel into the market in November 2021. The South Lakes Hotels were behind the deal which featured the iconic hotel on Kent River, lying just below the 12th-century castle ruins. The Riverside Hotel comes with an in-house restaurant, bar, meeting and other spaces.

It also offers different leisure facilities like a sauna, gym, exercise studio, swimming pool and more. They have a parking space and are known to be pet friendly and child friendly with 51 rooms for guests with pets like dogs. The remaining seven rooms are designated fur-free spaces for people who don't want to mingle with pets.

Why this hotel?

Apart from its extraordinary location and world-class facilities like a beautiful restaurant, 58 en-suite rooms, sauna and gymnasium, it is known to be located close to Lake Windermere, the largest lake in the UK which finds favour in literary giants like William Wordsworth.

As such Kendal Town and Cumbria form an interesting tourist destination because of its unique festivals, shopping, history and cultural insights like the limestone buildings, castles and the lake with 19 islands. The Riverside Hotel forms an integral part of the hospitality sector of this region. So, with its acquisition, the hospitality segment here will witness some change.

What's in it for the Interesting Hotels Group?

The South Lakes Hotels' owner Jonathan Denby congratulated the Interesting Hotels Group for securing their first deal in the Lake District. Denby hoped that this purchase will help in expanding business to the rest of Lake District Hotels.

At present, there are six more hotels in the Lake District which the South Lakes Hotels and the Interesting Hotels Group want to work on.

So far the Interesting Hotels Groups have the Poets House in Cambridgeshire, Hawkstone Park in Shropshire, Chateau Rhianfa in Anglesey, Llangoed Hall in Powys, the Swan at Hay in Herefordshire, Sudbury House in Oxfordshire and Hellidon Lakes in Northamptonshire in their portfolio.

What's in it for the hotel?

Speaking about the new acquisition, the managing director of the Interesting Hotels Group, Ulrike Le Roux said that they are delighted to have this new addition to their portfolio of hotels and resorts. They are hoping to build a good relationship with the Riverside Hotel's team and are looking forward to working with them in order to provide the best possible service and develop the business further.

Jonathan Denby of the South Lakes Hotels spoke of the Interesting Hotels Group's reputation in the hospitality industry, highlighting how they have upheld the best practices in business. He stressed that the Riverside Hotel will benefit from this acquisition and is in good hands.

South Lakes Hotels are a group of unique pet-friendly hotels in the Lake District which offer the best stay beside the lakes.