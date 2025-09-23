Ousmane Dembélé has been crowned the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, following a sensational season with Paris Saint-Germain that included a treble and a key contribution in the Champions League. He becomes the first French player to win the award since Karim Benzema in 2022. In his acceptance speech in Paris, Dembélé fought back tears, dedicating the award to his club, family and supporters.

Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions. Many praised Dembélé not just for his performance, but for his humility — one user noted how he thanked Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta during his speech, gaining praise for class and respect. Some Barcelona supporters criticised a congratulatory post from their club, saying it felt opportunistic since Dembélé is now a PSG player. Meanwhile, a viral moment came when the camera panned to Lamine Yamal after the winner was announced — his reaction was widely shared, with fans commenting on his grace in both victory and defeat.

Others took a broader view. Some feel this win signals a generational shift in football: from youthful prodigies like Yamal and talented stars to players who've pushed through injuries and question marks to reach the top. Others argue that fans of other contenders — especially those who expected Salah or Yamal — were disappointed, but many ultimately applauded what they saw as a deserving victory for Dembélé.