Zion Williamson has debuted a noticeably slimmer frame at the New Orleans Pelicans' media day, drawing attention to what appears to be his most significant physical transformation since entering the NBA. The 25-year-old forward, once the subject of repeated criticism over his weight and durability, looked leaner and more defined in recent photos released by the team.

Williamson, drafted first overall in 2019, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including foot and hamstring setbacks that sidelined him for long stretches. Questions about his conditioning have followed him since his Duke days, with some analysts openly doubting whether he could stay healthy at his listed weight. His new look, achieved after months of targeted offseason workouts, suggests a renewed focus on fitness heading into the 2025–26 season.

The transformation has not gone unnoticed. Major outlets covering the NBA have highlighted his leaner appearance, noting that it could play a crucial role in extending his career and boosting the Pelicans' playoff hopes. Former players, including Kevin Garnett, have publicly praised Williamson's efforts, with Garnett remarking earlier this year that Zion's conditioning could be a 'game-changer' if he sustains it. With the new season approaching, attention is now turning to whether his new physique will translate to more consistent availability on the court.