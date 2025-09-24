Rudi Johnson, the former Cincinnati Bengals running back, died at age 45. Reports indicate he passed away in Florida just after midnight, and authorities have confirmed he died by suicide. His death has sent shockwaves through the NFL community and among fans who remember his peak years in Cincinnati.

Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the Bengals before finishing his career with the Detroit Lions in 2008. During his time in Cincinnati, he set the franchise's single-season rushing record with 1,458 yards in 2005, was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2004 and steadily produced 1,300+ yard seasons between 2004 and 2006. Over his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards, scored 49 touchdowns and also added 113 receptions for 676 yards.

Rest well Rudi J 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6aDxba1XgP — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 23, 2025

Back in 2005 I took my son to meet Rudi Johnson in Florence KY. He was kind, polite, and engaging to my son. Rest in peace Rudi. @Bengals @espn1530 pic.twitter.com/V5vHyexEgU — Former TalkBack President Reagan (@RonaldReagan360) September 23, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true Auburn great and one of my former players, Rudi Johnson.



Rudi was more than just an elite running back. He was a true Auburn man on and off the field. My prayers are with his family and loved ones. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 23, 2025

Wasn’t my place to break the news earlier.. RIP Rudi Johnson. One of the best and underrated offensive Bengals players of all time. #s don’t lie. I was at Rudi’s first game he started bc CD got in a car accident on the way to the game. That was where the Rudi chant started pic.twitter.com/uijjSm5GcM — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) September 23, 2025

RIP to a great Bengal Rudi Johnson. That Niners game in 2003 is a poignant memory, was at that game with Donny and Brad Myers along with my best friend @AndyPlumlee1 never heard that stadium louder than when Rudi broke off that 50 yard touchdown. Few short years later and he was… pic.twitter.com/QeqeqJR3pE — Matt Muncy (@Renegade937OHIO) September 23, 2025

Absolutely gutted to hear the news of Rudi Johnson’s passing. The former Auburn and NFL running back would have turned 46 next week. It is being reported he died by suicide and was struggling with his mental health during his final days.



Never take any day for granted and be… pic.twitter.com/urCT7tqIpS — AUFAMILY (@AUFAMILY) September 24, 2025

Bengals star Rudi Johnson signed a piece of paper for a random kid at a Halloween store. That kid hung it up on his wall as motivation for his NFL dream. So who was that kid? Future Bengals star Sam Hubbard. RIP Rudi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QvDhzkwgbY — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 23, 2025

very sad to see that rudi johnson has passed. one of my favorite guests we ever had for our talk back program. pure joy. @BradenGall pic.twitter.com/jKxa1NKSkn — katie (@katiemaybe) September 23, 2025

