Internet Reacts As Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Rudi Johnson Dies At 45, Tributes Pour In Online
Former Cincinnati Bengals star Rudi Johnson passed away at 45. Fans, teammates and media shared tributes, shock and concern online.
Rudi Johnson, the former Cincinnati Bengals running back, died at age 45. Reports indicate he passed away in Florida just after midnight, and authorities have confirmed he died by suicide. His death has sent shockwaves through the NFL community and among fans who remember his peak years in Cincinnati.
Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with the Bengals before finishing his career with the Detroit Lions in 2008. During his time in Cincinnati, he set the franchise's single-season rushing record with 1,458 yards in 2005, was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2004 and steadily produced 1,300+ yard seasons between 2004 and 2006. Over his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards, scored 49 touchdowns and also added 113 receptions for 676 yards.
Online, tributes poured in from fans, former players and sports media. On X/Twitter, many shared personal memories: 'He carried that Bengals offense for years', 'Just can't believe this. Rest in peace, legend'. Some highlighted Johnson's toughness and consistency, while others expressed sadness and concern about mental health issues among retired athletes. Former teammates and NFL figures posted statements mourning his loss and praising his character both on and off the field.
