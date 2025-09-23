Rudi Johnson, the running back who powered the Cincinnati Bengals' offence in the mid-2000s, has died at the age of 45.

Police in Florida confirmed on 23 September 2025 that Johnson's death was suicide, with no foul play suspected. The former Pro Bowl player, who also had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions, would have turned 46 next week.

His passing has prompted tributes across the NFL and renewed concern over the struggles retired athletes face off the field.

What Happened

Authorities confirmed Johnson's death in Florida early on 23 September. Family sources told TMZ he had faced personal struggles in recent years, though no official medical record has linked his death to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Experts emphasise that CTE can only be diagnosed after death through neuropathological examination.

Born in Ettrick, Virginia, Johnson built his career through Butler Community College and Auburn University. His relentless style at Auburn earned him the nickname 'Auburn Rambler', a reputation that carried into the NFL.

Johnson spent most of his eight NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before a final year with the Detroit Lions in 2008.

In Cincinnati, he became known for the same traits: toughness, patience and the ability to grind out yards when they mattered most.

From Backup to Bengals Star

Johnson entered the league in 2001 as a fourth-round pick, starting as Corey Dillon's understudy. By 2004, he had seized the starting job and carried the Bengals' offence, rushing for a franchise-record 1,454 yards that season. His breakout year earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

He followed with two more 1,300-yard campaigns, the kind of consistency coaches dream of. Over his career, he piled up close to 6,000 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns, numbers that cemented his place in Bengals history.

His time in the NFL closed with the Detroit Lions in 2008. Though his career ended quietly, fans remember a player who embodied grit and resilience.

Cause of Death, Family & Net Worth

Police confirmed the cause of death as suicide. Suggestions of depression or possible effects of CTE have circulated, but no medical proof has been offered. Experts note that CTE diagnoses can only be confirmed post-mortem.

Johnson's family has asked for privacy. While reports mention children, their names and details have not been confirmed by major outlets. Those close to him describe a man who, away from the spotlight, tried to give back quietly.

Online speculation about his finances ranges from $100,000 to $1 million, although verified disclosures do not support these figures.

Why His Death Hits Hard

Johnson's death adds to the list of former NFL players whose lives ended prematurely, amplifying debate around mental health, financial strain and post-career challenges.

Transitioning out of professional sport can be as demanding as playing itself, with many ex-athletes struggling to adjust once the spotlight fades.

Tributes have poured in from the Bengals, Auburn University and across the NFL community. For many fans,

Johnson will always be remembered as the workhorse who carried Cincinnati through some of its most competitive seasons — a symbol of resilience on the field, and a tragic reminder of the battles players may face off it.