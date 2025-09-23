As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan what is being hailed as the 'showbiz wedding of the decade,' a frantic battle is reportedly raging among Hollywood's elite for a spot on the exclusive guest list.

With an invitation now considered the ultimate gauge of social standing, insiders claim it will be 'the great dividing line' separating the A-list from the 'scrap heap.' Yet even as celebrities clamour for a golden ticket, the newly engaged couple is already facing a different kind of demand: mounting pressure from family to start having children.

The Great Dividing Line: Hollywood's Ultimate 'In-Crowd' Test

The 'Love Story' singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both aged 35, are said to be orchestrating an extravagant celebration for 2026. Prominent figures in the entertainment industry are competing for an invitation, as the event is perceived as a gauge of social standing in Hollywood.

A high-level Hollywood insider told National Enquirer: 'Anyone who's anyone is desperate to be on this guest list because it'll prove they're part of the ultimate in-crowd. It's become the great dividing line that'll define who's cool and who's on the scrap heap!'

The specifics of the event, including the guest count, are being withheld. However, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is anticipated to welcome numerous A-listers, who will mingle with Kelce's NFL associates and the couple's families. Personalities considered shoo-ins include Taylor's close gal pal Selena Gomez, along with supermodels Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, and actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Margaret Qualley.

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter and the musical Haim sisters are also reportedly set to secure spots. Other women anticipated to receive a golden ticket include Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, the wife of his retired Philadelphia Eagles brother, Jason, as well as fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes, wife of the groom's quarterback teammate, Patrick.

The Brutal List of A-List Snubs

However, sources indicate that there will be significant absentees. These include Taylor's former close friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, whom she has allegedly distanced herself from following their involvement in a legal dispute.

According to informants, others likely to get a thumbs-down include musician Justin Bieber, Selena's former partner, and his wife, Hailey, along with Taylor's one-time acquaintance Karlie Kloss, who is married to billionaire Joshua Kushner.

Insiders indicate that singer Katy Perry is likely to be excluded, along with Taylor's publicly-known adversaries, including Kim Kardashian and the rest of her reality television family. Sources also suggest there will be no room for Taylor's former partners, including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Alwyn, and Joe Jonas.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, allegedly aspires to go, however it is highly likely she will be 'iced out' despite her attempts to cultivate a friendship with Taylor. Even prominent figures like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly expected to be on the outside looking in.

An insider revealed: 'The last thing Taylor's going to want or need is a bunch of attention-seekers rocking up on her special day. Only those who she's truly close to and fond of will stand any chance of making the cut.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for comments.

Pressure to Have Kids Begins

Meanwhile, though Taylor and Travis only recently became engaged, they are already facing pressure to have children. In the most recent episode of New Heights, Travis and his brother. Jason Kelce, broached the subject of children when discussing their mother, Donna.

The brothers asserted that parents often evaluate their children hierarchically. Jason said: 'Mom's always had Travis number one. I do know.' Travis responded: 'Listen, right now, Mom has Jason no. 1 because he has kids.'

Jason did not deny his brother's opinion, commenting: 'That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She's put some pressure on him.' Their podcast guest Deion Sanders then asked Travis directly: 'What you waiting on, Dad? So, what you waiting on?'

While they have not married yet, Travis and Taylor are reportedly thinking about building a family together. A source recently told Us Weekly: 'They absolutely want a family. Their dream is to have kids.' The insider claimed that the two probably will not 'wait too long' for children, adding: 'She's in a great space in her career and with her success, and she can take some time away.'

More than a decade ago, Taylor expressed her desire to have children one day, telling Cosmopolitan in 2012: 'Being a mom full-time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. One day, I'm sure.'

As they plan what is set to be the showbiz wedding of the decade, it seems the question has quickly shifted from if they will start a family to when. Do you think a baby announcement will be the next bombshell from the Swift-Kelce camp?