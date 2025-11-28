A major winter storm is threatening to disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel across the United States, with warnings issued for most parts of the country as millions of Americans travel to gather with their families.

Winter storm warnings were issued on Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted substantial snowfall to take place, especially in the Great Lakes region. Thus, those trying to get ahead of the storm may see delays in their return journeys.

Heavy Snowfall Predicted

With the winter storms, parts of Iowa and Illinois can expect 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimetres) of snow from Friday night to Saturday night. This follows the snow already brought on by the storm to the Great Lakes and Northern Plains regions. Downwind of Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario, up to one foot (30 cm) of snow is expected as a result of the storm, along with central New York state.

The interior north-east region is also set to experience strong snowstorms. But despite the heavy snowfall ahead, meteorologists predict that the forecast conditions do not meet blizzard criteria. For a winter storm to be classified as a blizzard, the winds must be at least 56 km/h (35mph) with visibilities under 400 metres (a quarter of a mile), and a duration that exceeds three hours.

Widespread Snow and Rain

Similarly, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies experienced snow and rain on Friday. However, conditions are expected to improve in the north-east Plains and the Rockies by Saturday as the storm system shifts toward the Midwest. For those in the south and the western Gulf coast, heavy storms and flash floods are forecast on Saturday.

Other parts that may experience heavy rain alongside the winter weather include parts of eastern Texas, southeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The rain is expected to move east by Sunday. Fortunately, steady rain is not as likely to cause flash floods, but it can still slow down holiday travel.

Chilly Temperatures and Casualties

Those in the eastern and central US can brace for chilly weather as the highs on Friday were expected to be in the around -6C to -1C (the 20s and 30s Fahrenheit) in the Midwest, -1C to 4C (the 30s and 40s) in New England and the Mid-Atlantic, and 4C to 10C (the 40s and 50s) in the Southeast.

Temperatures will continue to sink over the Thanksgiving weekend, just before December, the month that marks the start of meteorological winter. The coming Arctic blast, according to CNN, may foreshadow colder weather in the last month of the year due to the disruption of the polar vortex.

Travellers can also expect single-digit Fahrenheit temperatures (below -12C) in most of the north and central US and below freezing in northern Texas by Sunday. The high temperatures on Sunday are expected to be colder than usual for those in the central US.

The storm has already been linked to at least one death. According to the local authorities, a 69-year-old man was fatally crushed by a snow-covered tree that fell on Wednesday morning in Alden Township, 290km (180 miles) northeast of Minneapolis.