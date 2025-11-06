New York City's newly-elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has made history as the city's first Muslim mayor, the first of South Asian heritage, the first born in Africa, and the youngest in a century.

But he's not the only one breaking barriers — his wife, Rama Duwaji, has also made history as New York City's first Gen Z First Lady.

Who exactly is New York City's first Gen Z First Lady? Here's everything we know about her.

Rama Duwaji: New York City's First Gen Z First Lady

Rama Duwaji, who's 28 years old, is a Syrian-American artist, animator, illustrator, and ceramicist known for exploring themes of Arab identity, migration, and resistance.

Born on 30 June 1997, she is the youngest and the first Gen Z First Lady in New York City's history.

Born in Houston, Texas, and raised partly in Dubai by Syrian parents, Duwaji earned her BFA in Communication Design from Virginia Commonwealth University and an MFA in Illustration from New York's School of Visual Arts.

Her work has appeared in publications such as The New Yorker, The Washington Post, and the BBC.

How They Met: A Modern Love Story

The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2021 and quickly connected over their mutual passion for art and social justice, 'So there is still hope in those dating apps,' Mamdani said in an interview with The Bulwark.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state politician, and the First Lady share a bond built on creativity, activism, and a shared sense of purpose. They became engaged in late 2024 and married in a civil ceremony at New York City Hall in early 2025, followed by a celebration in Uganda, Mamdani's birthplace.

'Rama isn't just my wife; she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms,' Mamdani wrote in a 12 May Instagram post, announcing that they had married three months earlier.

Shared Commitment to Creative Expression

Both are first-generation children of immigrants and artists at heart. Mamdani once performed as a rapper under the name Mr. Cardamom, while Duwaji has built acclaim for her illustrations and ceramics.

Their shared commitment to creative expression and social justice forms the foundation of both their marriage and their public life.

Now, as New York City's youngest mayor in a century, Mamdani draws from his background in activism, social services, and art to promote affordable and equitable urban policies. Meanwhile, Duwaji uses her platform to celebrate culture, compassion, and community through art.

After his landslide victory, Mamdani vowed to usher in an era of 'relentless improvement', declaring, 'Let the words we've spoken together, the dreams we've dreamt together, become the agenda we deliver together.'

Rama Duwaji's Role in Her Husband's Campaign

According to CNN, a pivotal role in shaping her husband's campaign branding — finalising the signature yellow, orange, and blue colour palette and the bold iconography and font that became the hallmark of his campaign.

She also helped elevate his digital strategy and social media presence, while offering steadfast personal support throughout his political journey.

Although Duwaji stayed mostly out of the spotlight, skipping debates and major campaign events, she was a constant source of encouragement behind the scenes.

During his general election victory speech in November, Mamdani turned to his wife and said, 'And to my incredible wife, Rama, hayati,' using the Arabic word for 'my life'. He added, 'There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment.'

Earlier, during the Democratic primary in June, Duwaji had also stood beside him on stage as he celebrated his nomination, quietly supporting him throughout the campaign.

That same day, Duwaji shared a sweet photobooth strip of her and Mamdani on Instagram with the caption, 'Couldn't possibly be prouder.'

The couple also cast their ballots together. Though Duwaji has yet to speak publicly about Mamdani's 2025 general election victory, she joined him onstage to celebrate his historic win.

As Zohran Mamdani begins his term as New York City's youngest mayor in a century, Rama Duwaji's role as the first Gen Z First Lady marks another chapter of change for the city. Together, they represent a generational shift in leadership — one that blends creativity, activism, and a shared commitment to public service.