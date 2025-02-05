Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's dream of a peaceful countryside retreat in the Cotswolds has hit an unexpected snag.

Three months after swapping their California lifestyle for an idyllic English countryside life, the celebrity duo is already having trouble with their new neighbours. According to reports, what started as a simple home extension at their £15 million farmhouse triggered local concerns over potential flood risks and the disruption of ancient Roman remains.

So, what's causing the tension? Is this a case of adjusting to a new city, or is it an indication of a major roadblock in the couple's country life?

A New Chapter in the Cotswolds

DeGeneres and de Rossi's relocation to the UK is still fresh news. In June, the couple purchased a farmhouse for £15 million—notably £2.5 million over the asking price. Since moving into their new home in November, they seemed ready to embrace a quieter, more private life away from the limelight of Los Angeles.

However, it didn't take long for the former talk show host and her wife to bump heads with the local community.

In November, they began work on a single-storey extension to their home. Yet, this development has caused some local controversy. According to reports, Parish councillors raised concerns that the extension might disturb ancient Roman remains and even increase flood risk to the surrounding village.

Roman Ruins and Planning Concerns

It all started when three parish councillors were winded by potential disturbance to Roman remains in the area.

As Explore The Cotswolds reports, the remains of more than 50 Roman Villas, multiple ruins and artefacts were discovered in the picturesque Cotswolds countryside.

According to the reports, council documents said there was a 'technical breach' in the construction of the extension and that any Roman remains found should be reported immediately.

'Concern was expressed by residents that the hedge and wire fence could increase flood risk in the village,' council minutes stated.

Despite these concerns, the West Oxfordshire District Council quickly clarified the situation. A spokesperson confirmed that the Roman remains were located over 200 yards from the couple's property, meaning no interference had occurred.

According to the council, the extension was built to a 'high standard,' it didn't affect the surrounding amenities. Hence, no further action was required.

Neighbours Weigh In

The complaints about the extension have certainly dampened the couple's arrival in the village, but DeGeneres and de Rossi have remained relatively unfazed.

Local District Councillor Rosie Pearson acknowledged the technical breach but reassured the public that there was no real threat to the Roman remains.

'I completely accepted this and have every confidence in the planning officers' judgment,' Pearson told the Oxford Mail, dispelling any fears that the extension would damage the area's historical integrity.

Meanwhile, residents are watching the development, and a few are still wondering if the extension and fencing could have unforeseen environmental consequences.

In another twist, the couple's property was briefly rumoured to have been flooded during Storm Bert in November.

However, the former talk show host took to Instagram to clarify the situation, reassuring her followers that her farmhouse is safe and sound. 'For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood,' she wrote, clearing up the confusion once and for all.

Celebrity Life in the Cotswolds

For DeGeneres and de Rossi, their move to the Cotswolds marks a new beginning in their life.

According to the insiders close to the couple, the duo were so disheartened by Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election that they decided to leave the country, possibly for good.

While their reasons for choosing the Cotswolds remain unclear, the region's charm and proximity to London make it an attractive option for the wealthy and famous.

Neighbours in the area include high-profile stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and even former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson. The couple was spotted enjoying drinks at Clarkson's local pub, The Farmer's Dog, where they mingled with pop star James Blunt.