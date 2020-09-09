The Kardashian-Jenner clan is saying goodbye to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" with "heavy hearts" after sharing their personal lives on the show for 14 years.

Kris Jenner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to announce that the American reality TV series is going off-air next year with its 20th season on E! News. The momager said that the decision has been jointly taken by the family who is "beyond grateful" to the fans of the show.

"To our amazing fans- It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the 64-year-old wrote alongside an old poster of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which had Kim Kardashian in the centre of the picture with the rest of the cast of the reality TV series at the time in the background.

KUWTK that debuted on the E! cable network in 2007 gave an insight into the lives of Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It also featured their parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly William-Bruce), and brother Rob Kardashian. The significant others of the family members also featured on the show, with Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick having more regular appearances.

The series' success led to the creation of numerous spin-off series, including: Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and Flip It Like Disick.

While announcing the end of the show, Kris wrote: "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

"We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," she added.

Kris also thanked the individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience, adding, "and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all." the mother-of-six concluded, signing off the message with "Kris x."

She shared the same message on her Instagram stories as well, signing it off with "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall, Kylie, and Scott." The other members of the reality TV show also took to their social media accounts to express their gratitude to their fans.

Kim Kardashian wrote in her message: "Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years."

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," the 39-year-old added.

The 19th season of the hit reality show will launch next week, and the final season will air early next year.