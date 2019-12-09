Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are so miffed with Kourtney Kardashian that they want their eldest sister to be fired from their popular reality TV series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and the reason is they don't believe Kourtney is contributing to the show.

The ongoing feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters over the fact that Kourtney doesn't film and share her life on the show as much as they do, took an ugly turn on Sunday's episode of the reality show, after Kim and Khloé noticed a hickey on Kourtney's neck and the latter refused to talk about it, reports Yahoo Entertainment.

Kim and Khloé complained that they are not aware of what the 40-year-old has been upto and said they are tired with Kourt for not filming as often as they do.

The episode shows Kim and Khloé following Kourtney to a random house to spy on her and telling the mother-of-three that they "don't know anything about" her. In response, Kourtney says: "If I have boundaries, respect them."

However, Khloé sided up with Kim and told Kourtney that even she doesn't like sharing every single aspect of her life, but still to do it because it's a part of their job. Meanwhile, Kim said it's not fair as she and Khloé are left with no option but to share some more content when Kourtney refuses to film.

The 39-year-old said: "Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera. So all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more, because if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"

Kim and Khloé then facetime Kourtney to tell her she will be fired. "We have a proposal for you. It starts with an 'f' and ends with a 'd,'" Kim says to which Kourtney responds, "I am down." The duo then called out their mother Kris Jenner for not filming as often as well, to which the 64-year-old replied, "If you don't want me on the show, then I don't have to be on the show."

Kim then told their momager: "Alright, so let's kick off you and Kourtney."

The argument ended with a Kardashian family meeting with the producers, where Kourtney admitted having different priorities and said: "I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show but, you know, I've spent so many years on camera, and I'm just in a different headspace."

Khloé live tweets when the show is aired every Sunday, and this week, the 35-year-old shared that unlike Kendall and Kylie Jenner, her, Kim and Kourtney all have equal contracts, meaning all three of them should be filming equally.

Kendall and Kylie have different contracts. Kourt, Kim and I have an equal contract. https://t.co/Ww3a65YFId — KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) December 9, 2019

The mother-of-one then posted another tweet to clear the air and wrote: "I love all of my sisters more than anything!!! We may get frustrated with one another at times. We literally are never apart so that's expected but I will always love them. No matter what nothing will break our bond. Nothing."