Manchester United have agreed a €100 million deal with Ajax for Antony after weeks of negotiations with the Eredivisie club. The Brazilian's impending move to Old Trafford did not sit well with Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, who remains against the club cashing in on key players.

Antony was on Erik ten Hag's wanted list since the start of the summer. Initially, the Red Devils baulked at Ajax's €80 million valuation of the player, which saw the Dutch coach focus on strengthening his midfield and defence as a priority.

The 20-time English champions signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for €67 million, and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for €16 million. Ten Hag then landed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer before splashing out €82 million to bring five-time Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid.

After United's dreadful start to the season, it became clear that reinforcements to the forward line were necessary, which saw the Premier League side return to Ajax for Antony. Ten Hag was desperate to sign the Brazilian, and Ajax took advantage of the situation to increase their valuation of the forward to €100 million.

The Red Devils' opening €90 million was rejected despite Antony trying to force through a move by skipping training in recent days. United finally conceded and have now agreed to pay a guaranteed fee of €94.8 million with €5.2 million in add-ons.

Ajax manager Schreuder was defiant in his opposition of Ajax's decision to cash-in on Antony. However, he admitted that he was powerless to stop the transfer from going through as the game has now become all about the money.

"Nowadays, everything is about money. I find this sad. But this is our world, it's very sad and I don't approve that these things are happening at us," Schreuder said after Ajax's 2-0 win over Utrecht in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

According to Sky Sports, Antony is expected to arrive in England in the next 48 hours to complete the final paperwork and undergo medicals. United face Leicester City on Thursday, and it remains to be seen if Ten Hag can include the Brazil international to his squad for the visit to the King Power Stadium.