Jack Black has backtracked on his earlier statement that "Jumanji: The Next Level" could be his last film since he plans to go on early retirement.

The comedian expressed his intention to retire from acting so he can spend more time with his family and create new music for his rock band Tenacious D, which he founded with Kyle Gass. But the decision may have been a passing fancy for the actor, since he now says that it is too early to retire.

Black called the idea of an early retirement "fake news" according to ET. He assured his fans that he is not going on early retirement after all.

"I'm not retiring. I'm not going anywhere. I'm only getting started," the actor responded when paparazzi asked him about his decision.

Black's response comes after his interview with Balance where he shared that he is "kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement" after he does one more movie after "Jumanji: The Next Level." But he did say that it's still too early since he is only 50-years old.

The actor shared that he plans to do a TV show in his hometown so he can spend more time with his family after he works the "9 to 5" job. He admitted that he does not like being away from his wife Tanya and their two sons.

"I've got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I'm looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset...And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I'm gonna do that movie!" Black said in his interview.

Moreover, the "Tenacious D" star pointed out in his interview that he has been saying for a long time that he would retire from acting after his latest movie. He explained that he is not big on making plans since he is the type to take things day by day. Black added that it is too early to tell what his next project or plan will be, and he does not want to reveal it either so to avoid it being jinked.