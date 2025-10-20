Authorities in Florida are investigating a serious security breach after a hunting stand was discovered overlooking the stairs of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport. The structure, hidden among trees with a direct view of the presidential aircraft, was found by U.S. Secret Service agents on Thursday, 17 October, during a routine sweep ahead of Donald Trump's return to West Palm Beach.

Discovery Sparks Security Scare

The find immediately triggered a major lockdown and security sweep. The FBI has since taken over the investigation, deploying forensic teams and mobile-data tracking specialists to determine when and by whom the stand was built.

'Prior to the President's return to West Palm Beach, the USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,' FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. 'No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead.'

No suspects have been identified, but officials are treating the structure as a possible threat given its placement and visibility to Air Force One's stairway.

Renewed Fears After July Shooting

The discovery comes just months after the attempted assassination of Trump at a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when the former president was grazed by a bullet and one supporter was killed. That incident exposed lapses in perimeter security and left the Secret Service under heavy criticism.

Now, another potential breach in Florida, the heart of Trump's political and personal life, has renewed public anxiety.

Security experts say the stand's positioning suggests possible surveillance or planning for an attack. Others speculate it could be an abandoned hunting platform, though that theory has not been confirmed.

For nearly a full day, Southern Boulevard, a key road near the airport, was shut down as agents scoured the area for clues. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said roads reopened the following evening after evidence collection was completed.

FBI Takes the Lead

The FBI and Secret Service are working with local law enforcement to trace the stand's origin. Investigators are analysing satellite imagery and drone footage to estimate how long it had been there, with some reports suggesting months.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is conducting expanded sweeps with airport security teams: 'We are working closely with the FBI and local authorities to ensure the continued safety of the president and the public.'

No weapons or devices were found nearby, but the platform's location, with an unobstructed view of the point where Trump exits Air Force One, has raised serious concerns about proximity threats.

Officials admit the stand should have been detected earlier, prompting calls for stricter pre-arrival scans and wider exclusion zones.

Speculation and a Disturbing Pattern

The find has fuelled speculation online about a potential second assassination plot. It comes only weeks after North Carolina man Ryan Routh was convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump during a golf game near Mar-a-Lago in September 2024, less than ten miles from the airport.

Routh's case, along with the Butler rally shooting, has deepened worries about gaps in Trump's protection. While investigators stress there is no evidence linking the new discovery to Routh or any organised group, the timing and location are unsettling.

Federal agents are continuing to process forensic evidence, and results are expected within weeks.

Mounting Questions Over Security

The incident adds to a growing list of breaches since Trump left office, raising questions about surveillance coverage and intelligence coordination around his frequent Palm Beach visits.

Authorities have since dismantled the stand and expanded patrols across the airport perimeter. Though officials stop short of calling it an assassination attempt, one fact remains chilling: someone had a direct line of sight to Air Force One's stairs.

For the Secret Service, still reeling from past failures, the discovery is a stark reminder that even one missed detail can mean the difference between safety and disaster.