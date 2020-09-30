Every footballer in the world wishes to become the next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but there are only a few players who can match the abilities of the duo. According to Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus, his teammate Jadon Sancho has what it takes to become the next big thing.

Reus believes that Sancho can eventually become one of the top footballers in the world. Sancho's 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign with Dortmund was hugely impressive. He scored 17 goals and registered 16 assists in 32 appearances during the season. The England international will play a crucial role for the men in yellow during his third full season as Dortmund's first-team regular.

The 20-year-old Brit made a brilliant assist that led to Erling Haaland's second goal during Dortmund's 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Reus is delighted that the youngster plays alongside him at Dortmund.

According to Bundesliga's official website, Reus said, "We get a lot of points because of his goals and assists so he's an important player for us. As for whether he becomes as big as the other two [Messi or Ronaldo], we'll see. He needs time and experience, and it will be important how he manages the times when things don't go so well. But he has the confidence and the quality."

Full-back Thomas Meunier also sounded confident about Sancho's abilities. The 29-year old Belgian said that Sancho reminded him of 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. Like Mbappe, as per Meunier, Sancho wants to dominate the field.

Barcelona legend Messi and Juventus star Ronaldo combined, have won 11 Ballon d'Or titles. On the other hand, the 20-year old Briton is in the early phase of his career. He has a long way to go before he could establish his name alongside the greatest footballers in the world. Borussia Dortmund has high hopes for the youngster. Only time will tell how far Sancho can keep up to the expectations.

According to recent reports, Dortmund has rejected Manchester United's stunning €100 million (GBP 91.16 million) bid for Sancho. The offer is short of Dortmund's €108 million (GBP 98.45 million) valuation of the player. Additionally, the German side has informed the Red Devils that Sancho will not be sold this summer.

Sancho will not participate in the German Super Cup final against Bayern Munich. He is yet to recover from a respiratory infection. However, his recent COVID-19 test results came out negative.