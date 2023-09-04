All may not be well at Manchester United as Jadon Sancho has hit back at boss Erik ten Hag after their loss against Arsenal.

Sancho did not travel with Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for the match, which the Red Devils lost 3-1. In the opening three games of the 2023-24 Premier League, Sancho came off the bench before being dropped for the away fixture against Arsenal in London. Afterwards, Ten Hag revealed that Sancho was excluded from the side due to sub-par training.

"Jadon, on his performances in training we did not select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected," said Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho reacts to Ten Hag's criticism

Reacting to Ten Hag's statement, Sancho took to social media to defend himself by saying he has been a "scapegoat" at Manchester United before adding he'll continue to fight for a place in the side.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, l've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! "All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

"I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!" Sancho wrote on X, which was previously called Twitter.

Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford since joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move in 2021. The English forward has netted 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions.

Sancho's recent struggles

While Sancho began Ten Hag's first season on a high, his form took a massive dip that saw him out of the team from Oct. 22 last year until Feb. 1. In the said period, the England international also missed out on the FIFA World Cup 2022 and was asked to do an individual winter fitness programme in the Netherlands as he was battling physical and mental issues. At one point, Ten Hag even said that Sancho was not fit enough to play.

The English winger then managed to turn the tables around. Earlier this year in February, Ten Hag heaped praise on Sancho after watching the winger return to action for Manchester United.

"I am pleased and proud he did it. It is clear it is a difficult period but he finds himself out and he needs credit for that. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding. I will back him, the coaches will and the team will but finally, he has to do it himself," Ten Hag had said in an interview.

Sancho came off the bench in Manchester United's victory in the League Cup final over Newcastle last season. A week later, he set the stage on fire with a comeback against Leeds United in the Premier League, scoring the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

The 23-year-old playmaker ended the 2022-23 campaign with seven goals and three assists.

With two wins and two losses in the first four games of the Premier League season, Manchester United are currently in 11th place, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Aston Villa above them.