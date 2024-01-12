After recent delays, Jadon Sancho finalised his return to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, as the Bundesliga club agreed to take him back on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign.

Dortmund will pay Manchester United a loan fee of £3 million for the winger, with an additional £3.4 million to be potentially paid in add-ons, depending on Dortmund's displays in the UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga, as well as appearances made by the player.

A portion of Sancho's wages will be paid by Dortmund whilst there is no option for the deal to be made permanent after the loan spell.

This brings a temporary end to the public fallout between Sancho and Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. The pair fell out last September when ten Hag criticised Sancho's performances in training after he chose to leave him out of the matchday squad for a Premier League game with Arsenal.

Sancho immediately hit back with a social media post to deny the manager's claims, saying he had "been a scapegoat for a long time". The post was then taken down by the player.

The 23-year-old's refusal to apologise to the Manchester United manager for his initial post meant he was banished from training with the first team and would not be selected for matches going forward.

This marked another turbulent situation in recent years at Manchester United, with much disappointment coming from the fact that the Red Devils chased Sancho's signature for two years, before eventually paying £73 million for him in 2021.

Now, upon his move to Dortmund being confirmed, Sancho has expressed delight at his return, saying: "When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside out; I've always been very close to the fans here."

The Englishman went on to add how eager he is to get playing again, stating: "I can't wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League."

Dortmund's Sporting Director, Sebastien Kehl, spoke positively on Sancho's move back to the club, saying: "Jadon is an absolute difference-maker and I'm looking forward to seeing him in black and yellow again soon. He knows this city, Signal Iduna Park, our fans and our club."

August was the last time Sancho was involved in any competitive action, so it is likely that he will be well short of match fitness at this current moment and may not be able to make an impact with his new club right away.

However, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is optimistic Sancho could play some part in the team's match against Darmstadt on Saturday.

In Friday's pre-match press conference for the game, Terzic said: "He (Sancho) had a lot of fun on the training pitch. He is healthy, he has trained a lot in the last few weeks. We will use the session again today and see how far he is."

Dortmund will be hoping the addition of Sancho can ignite their league campaign, as the club currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga and six points off the top four.

Despite domestic struggles, Dortmund have been impressive in the Champions League so far this season, as Terzic's side finished top of a group that contained Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United. The German club have a favourable draw for the round of 16 stage, as they will face Dutch side, PSV Eindhoven.

It is unknown what the future holds for Sancho beyond his loan spell in Dortmund, as a return to his parent club is not ruled out, especially with there being doubts over ten Hag's future as the Manchester United boss due to poor results.

If the winger performs well on his return to Germany, then there is every chance Dortmund look to sign him permanently. Also, other teams around Europe could become interested in Sancho and may want to make a move for him in the summer.

Sancho is not the only addition Dortmund have made in the January transfer window, as the club have signed Chelsea left back, Ian Maatsen, on a loan deal until the end of the season. The salary for the 21-year-old will be paid in full by Dortmund during the loan spell.