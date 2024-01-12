Manchester United will be without at least 12 first team players for their upcoming clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Manchester United are dealing with a series of injuries in the 2023-24 season. Antony, Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen were the latest additions to the absentee list during their Monday night FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

Man Utd's injury list

Brazilian striker Antony missed out on Manchester United's 2-0 win in the FA Cup third round over Wigan at DW Stadium due to a tight hamstring, while both Amad and Eriksen were ill. However, the Danish midfielder is expected to return to the Red Devils' squad this week against Spurs, his former club.

Summer signing Mason Mount recently returned to training after recovering from a calf issue, but he will not be available for selection until the latter stages of the month, as per a report on Manchester United's website.

Experienced duo Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are also back in training at Carrington, but Erik ten Hag and Co have decided not to rush their comeback.

Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is currently out on Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty with Morocco. At the same time, confirmation of goalkeeper Andre Onana's situation is expected soon, after he was called up for Cameroon but he did play at Wigan.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw update

In what is hopeful news for Manchester United, defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could still make it to the squad for the Spurs game on Sunday.

Shaw has missed Manchester United's last three matches due to an unspecified issue, but the left-back could be back for the Premier League match against Spurs at Old Trafford.

Manchester United centre-back Maguire had to be replaced in the first half of their UEFA Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Dec. 12 due to a groin problem, but he has stepped up his recovery and could make this match.

Man Utd's potential list of absentees for the Spurs game: Casemiro, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo.

Spurs will be without Son Heung-min

Spurs, meanwhile, will be without their captain Son Heung-min, who has gone to represent South Korea in the Asian Cup in Qatar. It goes without saying that Son's absence is an undoubted blow to manager Ange Postecoglou. The talented forward has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 21 matches in all competitions for Spurs this season.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 loss when they travelled to North London to take on Spurs earlier this season in the Premier League.

One of the scorers for Spurs in that game, Pape Sarr will also be unavailable for Sunday's fixture as he has gone to join Senegal for AFCON. Spurs will also be without Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (who would have been suspended in any case).

England midfielder James Maddison is edging closer to a comeback but Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Ivan Perisic, Alejo Veliz and Manor Solomon are set to miss out for Spurs.

Going into Sunday's game, Spurs could be expected to have the upper hand as they have won four out of their previous five games in the Premier League. While the Red Devils have managed just one win from their last five games.

Having played 20 matches each, Spurs have 39 points and are placed fifth in the 2023-24 Premier League table. Manchester United are three places below their opponents and have 31 points, 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool FC.

After this weekend's fixtures, English football will have a winter break. Manchester United will next be in action on Jan. 28 for the fourth round of the FA Cup fourth, but their opponents are yet to be decided.