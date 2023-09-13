In a U-turn move, Jadon Sancho has deleted his social media post where he had hit out at Erik ten Hag for making him a "scapegoat" at Manchester United.

Sancho was involved in a public spat with Ten Hag after Manchester United lost 3-1 to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium last week.

Ten Hag's comments

The English footballer was not included in Manchester United's matchday squad against Arsenal and Ten Hag had claimed it was because of the player's sub-par performances in training.

"Jadon, on his performance in training, was not selected. You have to reach a level at Manchester United every day and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game he was not selected", Ten Hag said.

Jadon Sancho's deleted post

These comments from the Dutch boss did not go very well with Sancho, who then took to social media to retaliate. Sancho responded with a now-deleted statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he had been made a "scapegoat" at Old Trafford.

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, l've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

"I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!", wrote Sancho.

It was understood that Ten Hag and Sancho were due to have a serious talk on Monday regarding the player's future in Manchester. Now, a day later, Sancho has deleted his controversial social media post. His most recent post on X is now a pre-season tweet from August 6.

Sancho's links with other clubs

Following the recent unpleasant events, Sancho was linked with a move away from Manchester United. The 23-year-old forward was tipped to land in Saudi Arabia, but the move is believed to have collapsed because Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq refused to agree on a £50million transfer fee to buy Sancho after a loan spell.

There were also reports about the possibility of Sancho's return to his former club Borussia Dortmund. At least with them, Sancho could have continued to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Since a move never materialised, Sancho reported to Manchester United's Carrington training base on Monday for the first time since the drama unfolded. Players not involved in international fixtures had been given some time off after the Arsenal defeat. Meaning Sancho and Ten Hag avoided a face-to-face meeting until the start of this week.

Despite the fallout with the boss, Sancho has been included in Manchester United's Champions League squad. Moreover, Antony's absence has only forced Ten Hag to fix the situation, even though temporarily, considering his lack of options on the right wing.

Manchester United have also parted ways with forward Mason Greenwood, who has joined Getafe on a season-long loan. Even though all charges against Greenwood were dropped by Crown Prosecution Service, the Red Devils thought it was best for them and the player to not be associated anymore.

The Old Trafford side will hope that Greenwood will have an impressive run at Getafe this season as that could help them earn a fee for the player next summer. It has been reported that after joining Getafe just 10 days ago, Greenwood is set to make his first appearance for the Spanish club on Sept. 17, next Sunday afternoon.