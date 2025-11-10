The Houston Texans mounted a 19-point comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, winning 36-29, a final score that has never occurred before in National Football League (NFL) history.

The game's final tally is what the NFL calls a Scorigami, a score that has never been recorded in the league's history. The Texans-Jaguars result marks the 1,094th unique final score ever documented.

Often the result of a strange scoring play, Scorigamis have been happening more frequently than usual as teams increasingly rely on analytics to dictate offensive decisions.

Scorigami Stats

Unique final scores have happened three times this season alone. The first two were the Buffalo Bills' 41-40 Week One win over the Baltimore Ravens and the 40-40 draw between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

As more teams attempt two-point conversions after touchdowns, games are expected to produce higher and more unusual point totals. In the Jaguars-Texans clash, both teams attempted two-point plays and both failed.

Nearly 1,400 possible unique scores have yet to occur in league history, suggesting even stranger final tallies may become more common in the coming seasons.

The Jaguars' Meltdown and Mills' Breakout Performance

The Jaguars got off to a scorching 17-0 start in the opening quarter, cruising to a 29-10 lead in the fourth.

Then Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills, starting his first game in more than two years, went full throttle. Mills threw three touchdowns in the final period, capping his heroic performance with a 14-yard (12.8-metre) rushing score to seal the win with 31 seconds left on the clock.

Mills replaced starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was sidelined due to concussion protocol.

He told reporters after the game that his team 'had faith they were going to win the entire time'.

'I think our team is very confident in our own abilities,' said the five-year veteran. 'We have a lot of players who can make plays, and we just needed to get things clicking.'

The 19-point collapse was the largest blown lead in Jaguars history, including postseason games. The Texans' defence shut them out in the final quarter, holding Jacksonville to only 10 net yards (9.1 metres) and a single first down.

'That's really disappointing against a divisional opponent on the road, where you're controlling the game for the majority of it with all three phases having an impact,' said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

The Result's Impact on Both Teams

The Texans improved to 4-5, good for third place in the AFC South, keeping their playoff hopes alive. They now trail the Jaguars (5-4) by one game, while both chase the division-leading Indianapolis Colts (8-2).

Jacksonville missed the chance to sweep their season series against Houston, something they have not achieved since 2017. They won the first meeting in Week Three, 17-10.

The Jaguars will visit the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) in Week 11 next Monday, while the Texans host the struggling Tennessee Titans (1-8) on Sunday.