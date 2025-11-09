An undermanned Atlanta Hawks halted the Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak at home on Saturday, 122–102.

The loss opened the Lakers' five-game road trip and marked their first away defeat of the season. Hours before tip-off, the Hawks listed Kristaps Porziņģis, Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Nikola Đurišić on their injury report.

Already without their star Trae Young for at least another month, the Hawks still found a way to win.

Next Man Up

It took a collective effort for Atlanta to stun the Luka Dončić-led Lakers, who entered the game on a five-match winning run despite missing key players.

Seven Hawks scored in double figures, led by Mouhamed Gueye and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 rookie draft, Zaccharie Risacher, who tallied 21 and 19 points respectively.

Gueye also contributed seven rebounds and seven assists, hitting four three-pointers on an impressive 66.7 per cent shooting clip from the field. Last season's Defensive Player of the Year Dyson Daniels added a double-double with 10 points and 13 assists.

The Hawks started strong, taking a 37–29 lead after the first quarter. They sustained their energy and extended their advantage to 68–54 by half-time.

The Lakers attempted a comeback, trimming the lead to nine early in the third quarter, but their defence faltered. Atlanta responded with a blistering 22–4 run, stretching the lead to 20 and never looking back.

Dončić Left Without Support

Luka Dončić paced the Lakers with 22 points, five rebounds and 11 assists but converted only seven of his 17 shot attempts.

Jake LaRavia added 13 points, while Deandre Ayton chipped in 11 — the only other Lakers to reach double digits in scoring.

The Lakers were without Austin Reaves (right groin strain) and LeBron James (sciatica). James has been cleared to resume basketball activities and is expected to return soon.

Their bench struggled badly, managing just four points in the first half compared with 26 from Atlanta's reserves. The Lakers' second unit also allowed the Hawks' bench to shoot 51.6 per cent from the field.

'They brought the requisite level of effort and urgency and physicality,' Lakers head coach JJ Redick said of the Hawks after the game.

What's Next for Both Teams

Atlanta will also hit the road for a four-game Western Conference swing following the victory. They face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Utah Jazz on Thursday and Phoenix Suns next Sunday.

The Hawks now stand at 5–5, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference. The win over the Lakers was only their second home victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Lakers continue their road trip with games against Charlotte, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Milwaukee.

The defeat dropped them to 7–3, good for fourth in the Western Conference. Their upcoming matchup against the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder is set to be a must-watch, as fans look to see if Los Angeles can keep pace with an OKC side that has lost only once this season.