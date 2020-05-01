A doctor reported his bag stolen from outside a pharmacy in Coventry. The stolen bag contained the doctor's National Health Service identification card as well as bank cards. Police launched an investigation after the incident was reported. With the help of closed-circuit television camera footage, Sabrina Moustakim was arrested for the theft. Moustakim appeared in court and pleaded guilty of the charges against her.

Last Wednesday (22 April), an unnamed doctor became the target of theft as he went into a pharmacy in Harnall Lane, Hillfields. After returning to his car, he found that the vehicle had been broken into. His bag containing his NHS ID and bank cards, was taken form the vehicle. Police officers arrived at the scene of the crime just before 5 pm.

Coventry police launched an investigation to find the thief. They reviewed CCTV footage from around the area. On Tuesday, they made an arrest based on the video evidence. The 32-year-old from Hastings Road in Stoke was arrested for breaking into the doctor's car and stealing his belongings.

Moustakim appeared in the local magistrate's court for her hearing the next day. Facing a charge for theft, Moustakim pleaded guilty in court. The court sentenced the convict to eight-weeks in prison. She also had to pay a £128 victim surcharge. Coventry police shared the details of the incident and the court proceedings on their Twitter page.

CoventryLive reported that another woman was also arrested in relation to the incident. Leoni Clare, from Birmingham Road, Allesley was also arrested for playing a role in the theft. The 33-year-old woman was charged by the Coventry Police for the possession of an offensive weapon. Clare appeared in Coventry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday as well. However, Clare pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Her trial will continue in the same court on May 27.