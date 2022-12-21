The director was appointed as co-chairman of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran in October 2022. Gunn is now using his platform of 1.4 million followers on Twitter to tackle rumours that are circulating about the current disorder of the DC universe. He told fans "Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go [...] we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the begging of the new year."

In recent months, DC Studios have been the victim of several pivotal changes that have caused distress amongst cast and fans. Prior to Gunn's appointment, Ezra Miller, the leading star of DC's upcoming project The Flash, found himself caught up in some catastrophic legalities – whilst the highly anticipated Batgirl film with a $90 million budget was cancelled.

It appears that a change of leadership may be the only redemption for the Warner Bros. division. However, the audience has expressed their reservations regarding the controversial decisions undertaken by Gunn and Safran.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the news that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman is among the reports. Cavill has portrayed the beloved hero since 2017, with a recent appearance in this fall's Black Adam which promised the return of the Kryptonian superhero – that it can no longer deliver on.

Gunn explained that "our story will be focusing on the earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

Since Cavill's first appearance in the 2017 Justice League, he became a beacon for superhero portrayals. Many fans voiced their concerns about this alarming decision. Gunn clarified, "[but] we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

The shift in casting and future projects have sparked discussion about what further changes the chairmen could make. Co-chair, James Gunn is certain of his vision for the DCEU and is set on bringing his talent from the pattern of the Marvel universe. Rumours are being largely dismissed via his Twitter account.

2023 is still anticipating the release of The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods which all follow the initial DC universe plans. We can expect the new path for DC to be announced in the New Year – which may unveil new heroes defending Metropolis city.