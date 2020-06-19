Jamie Foxx finally confirmed that he will play the lead role in the Mike Tyson biopic, which will explore the heavyweight champ's journey.

The actor sat down for a virtual interview on Mark Birnbaum's "Catching Up" Instagram Live series on Thursday, where he gave an update on the biopic. He said the film is finally moving forward after it was first reported in 2014 that he will play the role.

"It's a definitive yes," Foxx confirmed when asked if the biopic is a done deal. He also explained the reason behind the delay. "Look doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done. But we officially got the ball rolling," he said.

The "Just Mercy" star also talked briefly about what the Mike Tyson biopic will be about, and expressed his excitement to show it to the viewers. He said the film will explore the "different Mikes."

"What I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mikes ... We want to show, everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or a bad place and I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey," Foxx shared.

Playing a boxer, and a heavyweight champ at that, is no easy feat. The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor is working on changing his physique. He said he has been doing strength training to keep fit and be at par with Tyson's body during his prime.

"Every other day, I do 60 pull-ups, we do 60 dips, we do 100 push-ups. It's changing the body. Top half," Foxx revealed.

"I ain't got no calf muscles, so we're gonna have to get some prosthetics for that ... In changing the body, we will be 216 pounds when we shoot and balloon to 225-230, which will look like 250 on-screen," he added, before he took out his phone to show a photo of his progress.

Tyson first hinted at his biopic in 2008, when he talked about collaborating with Foxx. He said the actor will play him in his life story and that they have talked about it many times.