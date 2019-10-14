Jane Fonda cannot be deterred. She plans to stage more protests against global warming even if it means she gets arrested all over again.

The 81-year-old activist, actress, and exercise guru has taken four months off from filming her Netflix series "Grace and Frankie" to focus on her new platform in the fight against climate change. Joining the growing movement of young climate strikers, Fonda created "Fire Drill Friday," which is a weekly protest in Washington D.C.

"I'm going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series, and I'm going to go to D.C. and I'm going to have a rally every Friday... And we're going to engage in civil disobedience and we're going to get arrested every Friday," Fonda previously explained the "Fire Drill Friday" concept to The Washington Post.

With this goal in mind, the actress expects to get arrested 14 times whenever she takes to the Capitol to protest every Friday (14 Fridays in total), for the duration of her four-month stay in Washington D.C.

Fonda has enlisted the help of celebrities, scientists, and other climate protesters including Friends of the Earth, 350.org, Climate Action Network, Greenpeace and Oil Change International. With "Fire Drill Friday," she hopes that the government will "stop all new leasing permits for any fossil fuel development on public lands and waters," and for those working in this industry "to get decent union jobs."

She also invited people from Hollywood, including Ted Danson ("Cheers"), playwright Eve Ensler and actresses Kyra Sedgwick and Catherine Keener. Fonda has also contacted Black Lives Matter and convinced Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, to join in the protests.

The actress told the LA Times that four months is not enough and so she plans to return to Washington D.C. after she finishes filming another season of "Grace and Frankie."

Earlier today, at least 16 climate activists, including @Janefonda, were arrested at the first #FireDrillFriday action at Capitol Hill.



Join Jane Fonda & many more climate activists every Friday at 11am in DC to demand strong climate leadership to confront the #climatecrisis! pic.twitter.com/yisYixzDtY — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) October 11, 2019

On Friday, Oct.11, Fonda was among the 16 protesters arrested for "unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol." They were all charged for crowding, obstructing or "incommoding," Eva Malecki, communications director for the Capitol Police, said in an email.