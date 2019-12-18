Amid media struggles, Meghan Markle has found a supporter in British actress Jane Seymour. In a recent interview, the 68-year-old actress sympathised with her.

The comments of "Live and Let Die" star come weeks after the Duchess of Sussex opened about intense media scrutiny and life in the public eye. The ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" showed the Meghan Markle almost break down into tears as she candidly spoke about her struggles with media scrutiny.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Seymour expressed her sympathy.

"I don't know Meghan, but I can definitely sympathise with the struggle," Jane Seymour told the publication at the annual holiday benefit for the American Ballet Theatre.

"You never know. I never believe what the newspapers say anyway, so I don't know what the truth is. It's not easy being in the public eye," she added.

Seymour has never had a direct interaction with the royal mother. However, she had a few sympathetic words to say for her. In addition, the OBE actress had a few praises for the royal family. Seymour has been awarded with OBE the "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire" and was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2000 for her contributions to arts and cinema.

"I have met Prince Andrew. Princess Anne, I know, is the hardest working royal apart from the Queen," she said. "So, rather than worry about the others, I like to praise the one that does the most," the actress added.

Seymour is one of the few public figures who have showed sympathy and support to the Sussexes who complained about scrutiny from British press in the documentary. The 38-year-old duchess talked about how media treatment during her pregnancy left her feeling "really vulnerable."

In other news, Seymour is not the only person showing support to Meghan. The duchess has received an open letter of support from The African Women Lawyers' Association (AWLA), a group of female lawyers based in London.

According to Elle, the association published an open letter on their website offering "solidarity" amid the legal battle with British tabloids.