Janet Hubert says Phylicia Rashad was "terribly wrong" to celebrate the release of Bill Cosby from prison on Wednesday. He only served nearly three years of his ten-year prison sentence for sexual assault charges after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star responded to a prior tweet from the actress in which she wrote, " "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" Hubert admitted that although she does not know the actress, she thought it "was terribly wrong" for her to be happy."

"Phylicia what are you thinking!!!...EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sister here comes the s**tshower," she wrote on Twitter, hinting at the backlash that is bound to come Rashad's way.

"I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old a** guilty man!" she continued and suggested that Rashad should have said, "he's old he's out and I'm happy for him, but he still...guilty."

Hubert shared that she knows five women who are allegedly victims too but they "have not come forward" to testify against Cosby. "Enough Ya'll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white..." she concluded.

Rashad, who portrayed the comedian's wife Clair Huxtable in the hit series "The Cosby Show," has since deleted her tweet after she received backlash for turning a blind eye to the victims. She instead voiced her support for survivors of sexual assault, as she reasoned that her initial post "was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth."

"Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing," the 73-year-old "A Fall From Grace" star tweeted.

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Aside from Hubert, Howard University, where Rashad is the dean of the College of Fine Arts, also released a statement to share its support for sexual assault victims. The university explained in a tweet that her opinions are her own and "do not reflect Howard University's policies." The school also condoned the actress' initial tweet which "lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault."