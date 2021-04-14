Jennifer Aniston is refuting claims made by an anonymous source on Tuesday, saying that she plans to adopt a baby from Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion.

A representative for the 52-year-old actress set the record straight and told TMZ that the adoption story is just a rumour. Claims that she is in the process of adopting a baby is "false and never happened."

Various tabloids ran the story after a source told Closer that she revealed the baby news during a "Friends" reunion. The "emotional reunion" reportedly prompted her "to drop bombshell news" on the arrival of her adopted baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion, of which she has been a long-time supporter.

Aniston "felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang." She thought "it would be special to tell the boys too as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments." The source claimed the girls already knew about her adoption plans as "they see each other regularly."

"Spending almost every waking hour together for a decade, they lived through every detail of each other's lives and supported each other through all their hard times including Courteney's fertility struggles and Jen's painful divorce from Brad Pitt," the insider said adding, "Knowing how much they've always wanted this for Jen knowing her history, made it even more poignant for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life."

The "Friends" co-stars were said to be "overjoyed" and they even gave her parenting advice which she said she would "happily take on" once her baby girl arrives in June. Aniston reportedly started the adoption process last year and that Courteney Cox has been supporting her. The "Screams" star is said to be planning an intimate dinner party for all her closest loved ones" as a baby shower or "to celebrate this huge milestone in her life."

This is not the first time that Aniston denied rumours of impending motherhood. Back In 2011, before she married Justin Theroux, she also refuted claims that she plans to adopt a baby from Casa Hogar Sion.