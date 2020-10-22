Jennifer Garner recently opened up about the extra pressure added to her relationships due to the constant media attention, and said the speculations in the tabloids often becomes a "self-fulfilling prophecy."

In an appearance on the "Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan" show on Monday, Jennifer Garner spoke about the struggles of dating in the public eye, which she went through during her previous relationships.

The actress, who split from Ben Affleck in 2015 after a decade of marriage, said about the tabloids reporting of a potential relationship: "If it's true and you are starting to be serious with someone and they start saying, 'Well, when are they gonna be engaged?' It's almost like you just want to get there so that you can complete that and just maybe it will die down for a second."

The "Peppermint" star went on to say that the constant attention does not die down even after marriage. "And then it's immediately, 'Trouble in paradise.' And it becomes almost a self-fulfilling prophecy," she said.

The 48-year-old, who co-parents three children- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with her ex-husband, feels that the things printed about their relationship in tabloids often seems like a "done deal."

"You're always kind of chasing peace, and because it's already been in print, it feels like it's a done deal already - whatever it is," Garner noted.

Her first marriage was with actor Scott Foley in 2000, but they split three years later and finalised their divorce in 2004. Garner started dating Affleck after a few months and tied the knot with him the next year.

Garner and Affleck finalised their divorce in 2018, three years after calling it quits. Six months later, the actress became romantically involved with businessman John Miller. The duo split earlier this year after being together for two years but still remain close friends.

A source told Us Weekly about their split: "Jen says John brought her back to life. It just wasn't meant to be." Another said that the businessman was ready to propose, but Garner could not fully commit to it.

"John was ready to propose — they had many conversations about marriage - but Jen couldn't see herself married to him. He was devastated. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with her," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Affleck started dating actress Ana de Armas earlier this year after working with her in the psychological thriller "Deep Water." The 48-year-old has even introduced the Cuban actress to his kids and his ex-wife reportedly approves of their relationship.